Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell...
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
Sheriff Says His Department Has Been Awarded Funding For “Exciting” Opportunities
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has received some funding for some new ideas. Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst tells us more. Van Voorst says he is happy that the budget involved with these requests has been approved by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors. He says the Sheriff’s Office will move through the processes of adding personnel to implement the opportunities, to be effective July 1, 2023.
KLEM News for Thursday, February 9, 2023
The Floyd Valley Health Care Auxiliary will be awarding two scholarships to area students this spring, and those scholarships will be worth more. Auxiliary Committee member Vicki Dixon says the scholarships are for graduating seniors from Plymouth County who wish to further their education in health care. Applications have been...
Raychel Ruth Hughes
Raychel Ruth Hughes age, 30, of Ashton, Iowa passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa. Her Memorial Service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Ashton Bible Church in Ashton, Iowa with Rev. Dan Kunnari officiating.
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
New Water Filter System Approved For Spirit Lake Hatchery
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Natural Resources Commission has approved spending $75,000 on a filter system for the Spirit Lake fish hatchery in Dickinson County to improve the production of muskellunge or “muskies.”. DNR fisheries supervisor, Jay Rudacille says the system is needed to obtain better water...
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
4th Annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament And Fundraiser
Sutherland, Iowa — Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is holding their Fourth Annual Camp Autumn Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11th at Camp Autumn lake from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. They’ll accept free-will donations, but there are no fees to participate. Any funds raised will...
Sioux City Bed Bath and Beyond closing
Sioux City's Bed Bath and Beyond location will be closing its doors in the latest wave of store closings.
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden
Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
Moody County Sheriff Wellman, ahead of attending State of the Union, calls southern border “a national health and safety issue”
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman is one of Congressman Dusty Johnson’s guests tonight at the State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend since he took office in Moody County in 2007. He noted meth labs have become less common because “it’s cheaper to be made in Mexico or China and be smuggled in”. Wellman noted the amount produced in drug labs “was not sustainable to feed the addiction back then or build on the addiction seen over the years”. While at one time a felony drug charge would be filtered in with other cases in the court system, Wellman says now Circuit Courts are seeing “a higher amount of drug related cases than any other felony crime on the docket”. Congressman Johnson invited Sheriff Wellman, along with Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, to the State of the Union saying he hopes “President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities”.
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
Plymouth County Sheriff warning of potential scams
The sheriff's office advised that if something seems too good to be true it probably is too good to be true.
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
Authorities: Primghar Unoccupied House Fire “Suspicious”
Primghar, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Friday, February 10, 2023, near Primghar, and authorities are wondering how it started. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, at about 2:25 a.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a structure fire at 3730 Roosevelt Avenue, a mile west and a mile and a half north of Primghar.
