4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools students using speech program to their advantage
Six Peoria Public Schools students have returned from a nationwide speech competition in California, and their coaches are helping them prepare for their next contest. Advantage Communications arrived in Peoria in 2021 with district-funded programs that provide free speech and performance education curriculum for after-school practice. Advantage Communications founder and...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
wglt.org
Sound Health: Bloomington pediatrician calls for a team approach to combat child obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines encouraging pediatricians to offer treatments earlier and at a higher intensity to children struggling with obesity. Pediatricians should be offering treatment to children ages 6 and above, but can begin treatment for those even as young as age 2, based on...
Central Illinois Proud
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
1470 WMBD
Former Sully’s Bar location eyed for hotel development
PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of the downtown area that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street.
Central Illinois Proud
2023 Food Fight | Neighborhood House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — We interviewed Neighborhood House President and CEO Julie Bonar about the 9th annual Food Fight fundraiser. Food Fight is a local chef competition that tests local chefs’ culinary talents, and it’s a fundraiser to help the Neighborhood House fight hunger. By attending, you can vote for your favorite chef for only a dollar per vote.
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
25newsnow.com
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
Central Illinois Proud
Officer-involved shooting deemed justified, called ‘suicide by police’
UPDATE (4:06 p.m.) — Peoria Police Chief Eric P. Echevarria released a statement after the shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond by police was deemed legally justified by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria...
wcbu.org
After losing their mother, family members continue her legacy: the Cookie Shack
A sugary Peoria institution for more than two decades is sticking around after the loss of the woman who started it. For decades, Brenda Ware and the entire Ware family made the Cookie Shack a fixture for sweet-tooths in Peoria. As far back as Brenda’s son Andre Ware can remember,...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
1470 WMBD
Bond set in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
Central Illinois Proud
William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
Central Illinois Proud
New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Officers back on job after fatal shooting, no charges to be filed
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says a police-involved shooting in Peoria last October was justified. Hoos Friday afternoon released a statement indicating that no charges will be filed against Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller. Hoos’ statement indicates Samuel Vincent Richmond...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
