Bham Now

Gardendale opens new floral shop and announces Chipotle construction

The city of Gardendale welcomed two new businesses to town this week—a hometown florist and popular fast casual Mexican restaurant. Just in time for Valentines Day, the community held a grand opening on Tuesday for the Gardendale Floral Company. Formerly the Adamsville Floral Company, the new location is on Highway 31 at 528 Decatur Hwy 35071.
GARDENDALE, AL
passporttoeden.com

8 Best Coffee Shops In Birmingham Alabama

A spell of coffee has landed in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham coffee purveyors (most of whom are new to the craft coffee scene) brew; fresh enthusiasm for coffee brims. Cafes charm quiet spaces in downtown, Five Points South, and Woodlawn. Birmingham has entered its third wave coffee era. So whether you...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

This amazing local sauce will be your party favorite—here’s why

With the big football game and college basketball coming up, it’s time to have your crew over to cheer for your favorite teams. The one thing we can all agree on? The most important part of game day is the delicious food. From finger-licking wings to all your favorite party dips, Moore’s Marinades & Sauces has just what you need to have the best game day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What does Birmingham want? Popular chains or local businesses?

Birmingham residents are looking to add a little European flair to their homes according to local Facebook groups. Throughout January requests to bring an IKEA furniture store into the city were among the most popular. City officials are a bit reticent to talk about in-the-works possible deals for bringing new...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tourcounsel.com

The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama

The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery

Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer

Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Rock City Church Pastor Mike Jr. releases new album, ‘Impossible’

Birmingham’s Rock City Church Senior Pastor Mike McClure Jr., also known by his stage name Pastor Mike Jr., released his new gospel music album “Impossible” this week. “I just really wanted to put my heart and soul into it,” said McClure during a release party at Rock City’s 13th anniversary celebration at Legacy Arena on Feb. 5. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was among the guests.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘When I Saw Him, I Could Literally Hear the Angels Singing’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
BESSEMER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

