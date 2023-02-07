Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Bham Now
Gardendale opens new floral shop and announces Chipotle construction
The city of Gardendale welcomed two new businesses to town this week—a hometown florist and popular fast casual Mexican restaurant. Just in time for Valentines Day, the community held a grand opening on Tuesday for the Gardendale Floral Company. Formerly the Adamsville Floral Company, the new location is on Highway 31 at 528 Decatur Hwy 35071.
passporttoeden.com
8 Best Coffee Shops In Birmingham Alabama
A spell of coffee has landed in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham coffee purveyors (most of whom are new to the craft coffee scene) brew; fresh enthusiasm for coffee brims. Cafes charm quiet spaces in downtown, Five Points South, and Woodlawn. Birmingham has entered its third wave coffee era. So whether you...
Bham Now
This amazing local sauce will be your party favorite—here’s why
With the big football game and college basketball coming up, it’s time to have your crew over to cheer for your favorite teams. The one thing we can all agree on? The most important part of game day is the delicious food. From finger-licking wings to all your favorite party dips, Moore’s Marinades & Sauces has just what you need to have the best game day.
What does Birmingham want? Popular chains or local businesses?
Birmingham residents are looking to add a little European flair to their homes according to local Facebook groups. Throughout January requests to bring an IKEA furniture store into the city were among the most popular. City officials are a bit reticent to talk about in-the-works possible deals for bringing new...
tourcounsel.com
The Pinnacle | Mall in Trussville, Alabama
The Pinnacle, formerly known as Pinnacle at Tutwiler Farm, is a 75-acre (300,000 m2), 644,000 square feet (60,000 m2), $100 million lifestyle center located in Trussville, Alabama, which opened on October 11, 2006. The center was developed by Colonial Properties on land previously distinguished by a rocky hillside. Nearby is...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Crews respond to chemical spill in downtown Birmingham
Crews are working the scene of a chemical spill in downtown Birmingham.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer
Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
Rock City Church Pastor Mike Jr. releases new album, ‘Impossible’
Birmingham’s Rock City Church Senior Pastor Mike McClure Jr., also known by his stage name Pastor Mike Jr., released his new gospel music album “Impossible” this week. “I just really wanted to put my heart and soul into it,” said McClure during a release party at Rock City’s 13th anniversary celebration at Legacy Arena on Feb. 5. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin was among the guests.
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
birminghamtimes.com
‘When I Saw Him, I Could Literally Hear the Angels Singing’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wtvy.com
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
Bham Now
5 things you need to know about an amazing community project near Protective Stadium
Since fall of 2021, Protective has been working with a number of organizations and individuals to improve the roofs of 171 homes near Protective Stadium. On Thursday, February 2, we visited two Northside homes that have received new roofs as part of this life-changing project. Here’s what we learned.
How to get tickets to see ‘Dancing with the Stars Live!’ in Birmingham this month
The dance pros starring in the “Dancing with the Stars Live” tour will be making a stop in Birmingham on Feb 22, 2023 at the BJCC Concert Hall. Though season 31 winner Charli D’Amelio will not be present for the DWTS show in Birmingham, runner up Gabby Windey from “The Bachelorette” can be expected to make an appearance Feb. 22.
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
