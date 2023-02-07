ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools

CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
CONCORD, NH
NHPR

Now available at a public library in Lebanon: naloxone, an opioid reversal drug

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Amy Lappin, deputy director of Lebanon Public Libraries, looked out the window of Kilton Library one day about a year and a half ago as she was shelving books and saw a man suffering from a heroin overdose.
LEBANON, NH
NHPR

Vermont State Police say reported school shootings appear to be hoaxes

This post was updated as of 2:30 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received fake reports of school shootings this morning, according to Vermont State Police. Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison said that between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., 21 law enforcement agencies across the state received calls...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Fugitive couple arrested in Manchester by U.S. Marshals

CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force wants to thank the Manchester Police Department and the public for their assistance in locating two-time “Fugitive of the Week,” Jose Hiram Martinez-Rolon, who was arrested Feb. 8 by the JFTF along with his girlfriend Sabrina Deleon. The arrests mark the end of a fugitive investigation that started in Nov. 2021 and brings to justice fugitives from both the federal and state courts.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
WCAX

Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
WMUR.com

2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close

AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
AMHERST, NH
newportdispatch.com

Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
WALLINGFORD, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Missing Canterbury child found safe

CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CANTERBURY, NH
WMUR.com

1 killed after crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
PLYMOUTH, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy