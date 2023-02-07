Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Nikki Haley announces she will hold two town hall events in New Hampshire next week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nikki Haley is coming to New Hampshire next week after her anticipated announcement of a presidential run in 2024. Haley will hold town hall events on Thursday at Exeter Town Hall in Exeter and Friday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
NHPR
Now available at a public library in Lebanon: naloxone, an opioid reversal drug
This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Amy Lappin, deputy director of Lebanon Public Libraries, looked out the window of Kilton Library one day about a year and a half ago as she was shelving books and saw a man suffering from a heroin overdose.
NECN
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
NHPR
Vermont State Police say reported school shootings appear to be hoaxes
This post was updated as of 2:30 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received fake reports of school shootings this morning, according to Vermont State Police. Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison said that between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., 21 law enforcement agencies across the state received calls...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
manchesterinklink.com
Fugitive couple arrested in Manchester by U.S. Marshals
CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force wants to thank the Manchester Police Department and the public for their assistance in locating two-time “Fugitive of the Week,” Jose Hiram Martinez-Rolon, who was arrested Feb. 8 by the JFTF along with his girlfriend Sabrina Deleon. The arrests mark the end of a fugitive investigation that started in Nov. 2021 and brings to justice fugitives from both the federal and state courts.
NHPR
Spike in suspected overdose deaths prompts warning from Manchester health officials
Health officials are warning people that an especially lethal batch of drugs could be circulating in Manchester right now. The warning comes after city officials say seven people died of suspected drug overdoses in a two-day period. Andrew Warner, Manchester’s director of overdose prevention, said it’s not clear what caused...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway in Brattleboro after reports of gunshots near Elliot and School streets on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded around 10:25 p.m. and found a pistol magazine and an expended casing. Police said they don’t believe anyone was hurt but they’re trying to...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried
Providers say the private insurer’s decision not to participate in OneCare for 2023 is “destabilizing” to payment programs they have come to rely on. Read the story on VTDigger here: BlueCross withdrawal from ACO has Vermont’s primary care practices worried.
WMUR.com
2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close
AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
newportdispatch.com
Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
WMUR.com
Missing Canterbury child found safe
CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to prison after admitting to recording women, girls in bathrooms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man with a history of videotaping women in bathrooms is heading to state prison. Travis Demers, 24, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. A registered sex offender, he also admitted he failed to inform Manchester police of two social media accounts. Prosecutors said Demers continued...
WMUR.com
1 killed after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
