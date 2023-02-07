ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Governor Polis announces initiative to lower energy costs in Colorado

A slowdown across the marijauna industry is hitting Colorado, but it's hitting some harder than others. Utah non-profit funding “calm rooms” to help kids regulate their emotions. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Utah-based non-profit is trying to address the mental health crisis among the nation's youth. Brian Cohee...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull

Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado

Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine (yes, really)

Cannabis consumers who stop by Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora can now buy weed the same way they might buy their favorite munchies: from a vending machine. In early February, the company installed what’s technically called an Automated Cannabis Experience (ACE), a large machine that enables customers to order marijuana products via touch screen and dispenses them ready to be taken home. Terrapin Care Station developed ACE in partnership with Canadian vending machine company BMC Universal Technologies, billing it as the first fully automated cannabis kiosk on the market.
Where Xcel makes its profit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home, executives say. The cost of fuel is passed on to the consumer, dollar-for-dollar. So, where does the company make a profit? Xcel customers like Tom from Tinmath reached out because he...
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan

"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers

If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge

CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
