Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State earns 18-6 win against Robert Morris in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
wyso.org
Over 50 Years of Orange Water: New patent aims to revive Southern Ohio’s polluted streams
In Southern Ohio, when a child is asked to draw a stream, instead of choosing a blue crayon, some might reach for the orange. That’s because pollution from miles of improperly sealed old coal mines have turned the waterways in their communities orange for almost fifty years. Two Ohio University professors have created an unlikely alliance that combines the arts and engineering to tackle this environmental problem.
WTOV 9
Local agencies receive state disaster relief funding for 2022 storms
Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick announced the first reimbursements of over $350,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program for three counties impacted by severe storms in February and May last year. The counties involved were Harrison, Monroe, and Muskingum. In Harrison County, German Township netted $33,918.90, and...
Ohio train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio. Gov. Justice said, “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted […]
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
Toxic Air Pollution From Fracking in Ohio Causes Serious Health Problems
Some residents of Belmont County in eastern Ohio have long suffered from headaches, fatigue, nausea and burning sensations in their throats and noses. They suspected these symptoms were the result of air pollution from fracking facilities that dominate the area, but regulators dismissed and downplayed their concerns.
WSAZ
Brush fire burns 62 acres of land in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working Friday in a wooded area near Lawco Lake, getting the last of any remnants of fire and smoke under control after a massive brush fire that happened Thursday. “That process is called ‘mopping up’ and essentially what...
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
More than money: FBI agent testifies on how Householder, allies planned to amass power - corruption trial update
COLUMBUS, Ohio—While former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and his allies sought to personally enrich themselves as part of the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, according to investigators, they also had another objective. Power. That’s according to FBI Agent Blane Wetzel, who testified at Householder’s trial that at the...
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
wyso.org
Ohio Department of Education took back millions in transportation funding from schools last year
In the 2022 fiscal year, The Ohio Department of Education withheld $2,641,010 in transportation funding from Cincinnati Public Schools for non-compliance with the state's new pupil transportation provisions. The school district has had issues with its transportation system for years and recently pointed to supply chain issues and a lack...
Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases see slight upward movement
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,833 new COVID-19 cases, showing a rise in infections, albeit small.
wyso.org
Ohio applies for federal money to study the possibility of expanding passenger rail
The state of Ohio says it will apply for federal funding to study whether expanding passenger rail makes sense. "This is the first step of many in this process," says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We have a lot of questions that need to be answered before we make any commitments."
dayton247now.com
Thousands without power across the Miami Valley as strong winds pass through the area
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Thousands of people are without power on Thursday afternoon as strong winds sweep through the Miami Valley. As of 3:15 p.m., there were 7,085 AES Ohio customers without power across the Miami Valley. The following is a list of outages per county:. Montgomery County: 6,517. Miami...
yourerie
Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner of Liz & George Farms
Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner of Liz & George Farms. Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner …. Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner of Liz & George Farms. Jet Pet: Tori. Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from...
wyso.org
Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail here
Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
13abc.com
I75 bridge struck by semi
BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
Trans Ohioans Are Still Being Denied Gender Marker Corrections to Their Birth Certificates
It is unconstitutional to deny transgender Ohioans corrections to the gender markers on their birth certificates. Some judges are denying them anyway.
WSYX ABC6
Do you speak 'Ohioan?'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
