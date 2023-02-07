ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

wyso.org

Over 50 Years of Orange Water: New patent aims to revive Southern Ohio’s polluted streams

In Southern Ohio, when a child is asked to draw a stream, instead of choosing a blue crayon, some might reach for the orange. That’s because pollution from miles of improperly sealed old coal mines have turned the waterways in their communities orange for almost fifty years. Two Ohio University professors have created an unlikely alliance that combines the arts and engineering to tackle this environmental problem.
IDAHO STATE
WTOV 9

Local agencies receive state disaster relief funding for 2022 storms

Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick announced the first reimbursements of over $350,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program for three counties impacted by severe storms in February and May last year. The counties involved were Harrison, Monroe, and Muskingum. In Harrison County, German Township netted $33,918.90, and...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River

(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio. Gov. Justice said, “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WSAZ

Brush fire burns 62 acres of land in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working Friday in a wooded area near Lawco Lake, getting the last of any remnants of fire and smoke under control after a massive brush fire that happened Thursday. “That process is called ‘mopping up’ and essentially what...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 7:30 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 7:30 a.m., about 1,000 AEP customers and 1,000 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity. At outages’ peak at about 11 p.m., more […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail here

Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

I75 bridge struck by semi

BODY CAM: Reporter pushed to the ground, arrested at Ohio news conference. A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Imagine It! - Light Refraction - Feb. 11th, 2023. Updated:...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Do you speak 'Ohioan?'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you say "you're fine" when someone says "excuse me," you might be from Ohio. If you say "ope" when you nearly bump into someone, you might be from Ohio. People across the United States often use phrases that are part of their regional dialect....
OHIO STATE

