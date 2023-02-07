ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard

Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare

Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
