Read full article on original website
Related
Google Employees Criticize CEO Sundar Pichai for ‘Rushed, Botched' Announcement of GPT Competitor Bard
Google employees took to Memegen this week, filling the message repository with criticisms of company leadership over the Bard announcement. Memes described the effort as "rushed, botched" and "comically short sighted." Alphabet shares dropped more than 9% this week amid Google's attempt to compete with Microsoft's ChatGPT integration. Google employees...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Astronaut Sen. Kelly Touts ‘Stunning' Space Business Growth, Calls for More Rocket Competition
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly praised the growth of the space industry and gave a rallying cry for intensified competition. "Some of the advancements are truly stunning; this has been a great success," Kelly said, speaking at a space conference in Washington, D.C. Rockets are launching at an unprecedented pace, with...
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief
There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
What Investors Need to Know About ‘Staking,' the Passive Income Opportunity at the Center of Crypto's Latest Regulation Scare
Not six months ago, ether led a recovery in cryptocurrency prices ahead of a big tech upgrade that would make something called "staking" available to crypto investors. Most people have hardly wrapped their heads around the concept, but now, the price of ether is falling amid mounting fears that the Securities and Exchange Commission could crack down on it.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0