WATCH: Kyrie Irving take part in first Mavs practice

The Dallas Mavericks welcomed Kyrie Irving to his first practice with the team on Tuesday in Los Angeles ahead of the team's matchup with the Clippers on Wedensday night - potentially when he could make his debut for the team.

And he looks to be hitting his stride very quickly.

Irving, who is expected to come in and be the Mavs second star alongside Luka Doncic, gives the Mavs a dynamic second scorer, the likes of which they have never seen before.

Whether it be is creation ability or his ability to finish or shoot the three, Irving to this day remains one of the best pure scorers of the basketball in the sport.

This season with Brooklyn, he has averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, while hitting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from three.

Irving and the Mavs will tip off at 9pm central time on ESPN and Bally Sports.