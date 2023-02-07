Read full article on original website
I’m an ex Walmart worker – we have a secret name to expose self-checkout errors that wrongly accuse shoppers of theft
A FORMER Walmart staffer has told how they used a secret code name to conceal their identity before exposing the flaws of an anti-theft device. The major retailer teamed up with an Irish AI company in 2017 and rolled out enhanced technology throughout its stores in a bid to clamp down on shoplifting offenses.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products
Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
9 things you’re hoarding, which you should throw away right now
Even the most organized of housekeepers can hang onto things they shouldn’t. Here are 9 things most people are guilty of hoarding, and why you should get rid of them.
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
McDonald’s May Get Rid Of An Item It Has Carried Since 1955
There is no doubt that McDonald's changed the fast food industry forever. Few, if any, restaurants have more locations, and let's not even get into the number of burgers they've sold since 1955. But they also ushered in an era of consumers producing more waste than ever. In an effort to combat this fact, McDonald's is considering getting rid of an item they've had since the days of Ray Kroc.
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits can only be used to purchase eligible items. Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?. Find Out: How To...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Costco Members Should Never Do This
The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
The Best Day of the Week To Go Grocery Shopping
Thanks to mid-week restocks, new promotions and fewer crowds, Wednesday is the best day of the week for grocery shopping -- at least according to Taste of Home. The mid-week grocery shop can help...
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles
JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Four huge grocery stores including Walmart are closing multiple locations from this month – see if yours is on the list
YOUR favorite place where you shop for groceries might be or has already closed starting in January. Reasons retailers close locations vary but it could be due to financial reasons, performance, or an unexpected disaster. And this month, multiple chains have decided to shutter stores. 1. WALMART. In Walmart’s case,...
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
