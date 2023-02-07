By Cassandra Tyndall

I saw an interesting post on social media last week that read, “If you think the news is fake, imagine what history is like.”

We are in an age where it’s not about gold, silver or diamonds, but it’s your data, your information, your digital behaviors that are being mined.

This is part of the zeitgeist of the next two decades but that energy really starts ramping up over the next few months. Astrologically, it’s the planet Mercury that holds dominion over facts, information, data and the internet. This week, Mercury will make its final conjunction with the power planet Pluto in Capricorn until 2225 or in approximately 10 generations time. A lot can change in 200 years. An entire religion, culture or belief system can be wiped out or largely forgotten. If you were born before the 90s and still remember the way we lived, learned, played and connected with other humans before the digital tentacles changed everything, then this week it may be worth connecting to the truth of what you know is real and doing something about it. Build your library with real books. Write your own memoirs. Write your own history so your descendants won’t have to wonder whether it’s fake.

The post Write your own history appeared first on The Mountain Times .