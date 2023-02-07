ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump calls Ron DeSantis a 'groomer' in war that could 'destroy Republican Party'

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The 2024 US Republican Presidential primary is already a high-stakes affair, with FiveThirtyEight polls showing that it is becoming a head-to-head contest between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.)," who seem to have a bit of a power struggle going on.

In the midst of that, Trump has decided to call the Florida governor a "groomer," which signals that a brutal political war is coming which some say could lead to the destruction of the Republican Party.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the former commander-in-chief 'ReTruthed' a post from someone about DeSantis.

The post contained a blurry image of what appears to be a younger DeSantis with three women.

Onscreen text reads: "Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher."

Trump shared the image on Truth Social, adding a slick comment: "That's not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!"

The exchange was shared on Twitter by journalist Molly-Jong Fast.

"I have no problem with these two destroying each other and what's left of the Republican Party," she wrote.

Many others echoed Jong-Fast's sentiments. One person wrote: "The more Ron is talked about, the nastier Donald will get. I'm here for it all!!"

Another added: "I am laying in the popcorn supply now."

A third wrote: "I've got a feeling that the '24 GOP presidential primaries are not going to be America's shining moment.

Check out other memes and reactions below.

In his early 20s, DeSantis worked as a teacher at Darlington School, a private college prep boarding school in Rome, Georgia.

Trump and DeSantis have a tense history despite being quite similar to one another. The two were even fans of each other until a power struggle arose.

The former president has told people that he thinks the Florida lawmaker is "very overrated," noting he is confident that he could beat DeSantis in an election.

Indy100 reached out to DeSantis' press team for comment.

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Indy100

Trump brands Joe Biden ‘the most corrupt president in history’ in SOTU response

US president Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union (SOTU) address to Congress on Tuesday, and it sparked memes, mixed reactions and mockery from Republicans – not least from ex-POTUS Donald Trump, who finally shared his thoughts on Mr Biden’s speech in a video a day later.Despite the Democrat arguing that “fighting for the sake of fighting” and “conflict for the sake of conflict” gets politicians “nowhere”, Mr Trump – who announced his latest presidential bid in November – accused his political opponent’s administration of wasting “trillions of dollars” and “waging a war on free speech”.“They’re trying to...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen left stunned after expletive tweet about Trump is read aloud in congress

Next time you tweet, you may want to consider it being read aloud in front of government officials. Chrissy Teigen was left stumbling over her words after seeing a video of her expletive tweet toward Donald Trump read aloud in a congressional hearing on Wednesday. Members of the House Oversight Committee heard testimony from former Twitter employees regarding free speech, social media, and government interference.At one point, freshman congressman Maxwell Frost (D-FL) asked Anika Navaroli, a former senior expert on Twitter’s US Safety Policy Team, about a tweet the White House under Donald Trump allegedly requested Twitter takedown.Sign up for...
Indy100

9 of the worst things Donald Trump has done since he stopped being president

What do you think of when you think of Donald Trump?We think of an overgrown toddler throwing his toys out of his pram to try and secure a shred of attention from anyone.Why? Because ever since the former US president failed to secure a second term in office, he declined to depart with dignity and instead has continued to do terrible, terrible things just for attention.We can show, not tell you that too.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHow? Here are nine of the terrible things the former president has done since leaving office.1. Contested the 2020 presidential electionWe...
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Indy100

The internet managed to turn Biden's SOTU address into one big drinking game

President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address in front of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (7 February).He discussed many things, such as plans to increase the tax on businesses and billionaires, how fentanyl is plaguing the nation and police reform.He also spoke about the developments from the Chinese surveillance balloon, which posed as a contentious moment.And in the midst of all of this, people took to the internet to play a bit of a drinking game to keep things interesting.One person on Twitter wrote: "#SOTUdrinkinggame take a [drink] every time you hear – 'you think...
WASHINGTON, DC
Indy100

Is MAGA turning on Elon Musk already?

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) suggested Elon Musk’s Twitter was turning against Republicans in a tweet on Wednesday. Boebert, an outspoken MAGA-aligned Republican, appeared in a congressional hearing regarding Twitter’s censorship and shadowbanning of conservatives shortly before sending the tweet. Speaking with ex-Twitter employees, including the former head of trust and safety at Twitter Yoel Roth, Boebert angrily condemned the platform for silencing her. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIronically, the platform began experiencing issues after the congressional hearing, leading Boebert to raise suspicion. “Twitter goes down right after we have our hearing with the worst of the Twitter...
COLORADO STATE
