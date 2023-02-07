Prudential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $558 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.42 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $12.65 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.44 billion, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $61.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU