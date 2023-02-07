ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Compass: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $300,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $352.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMP

