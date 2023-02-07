That Game is this weekend, followed closely by Valentine’s Day. How do you enjoy both? One might involve cuddling in front of the TV, and the other, well, might also. Given that, Velvet Cannabis in nearby Eagle Rock might have the perfect accompaniment to the special week. According to Store Manager Priscilla Alkais, the store has a number of specials to make the special week just a little more special.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO