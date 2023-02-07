Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
First Annual Black Arts Festival Takes Place at Alkebu-lan Cultural Center, “Pasadena’s Hidden Secret”
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena is a cultural center that has been providing a space for art, education, and community for the past 30 years. Despite its history and contributions to the community, many people are still unaware of its existence. Describing it as a “hidden secret”, Dianne Lewis,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Library Bridges Language Barriers with the Launch of LOTE4Kids, Offering Stories in Over 50 Languages
The Pasadena Public Library is now offering a new digital resource called LOTE4Kids, which provides a read-aloud collection of books in more than 50 world languages. According to Acting Director of Libraries and Information Services Tim McDonald, this new resource is free for all Pasadena Public Library cardholders and is designed to offer children the opportunity to enjoy stories in languages other than English.
pasadenanow.com
Guy Weston Embree, CEO of Local Bus Company, Dies at 100
Guy Weston Embree, a lifelong resident of Pasadena and a proud World War II Navy veteran, passed away on January 13th at the age of 100. As the Chief Operating Officer of Embree Buses, Inc., a family business founded by his parents, Guy L. and Lula Embree, Weston was fully committed to providing excellent bus transportation services to the Pasadena School District, church groups, and charter tours.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council Set to Meet Thursday
The upcoming meeting of the Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council is set to take place on February 16, 2022 via zoom video conference. The meeting, which will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. will be a virtual gathering of foster youth council members, foster parents, and representatives from the Pasadena Unified School District. The meeting will include discussions on various topics such as the approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the election of officers, updates from PUSD, and new issues of concern to foster parents.
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. After Climate Emergency Resolution, PASADENA 100 Says Group Cannot Reduce ‘Vigilance and Commitment’
pasadenanow.com
Proposed 375-Room Pasadena Hotel Goes Before Design Commission Tuesday for Final Review
On Tuesday, Pasadena’s Design Commission will hold a regular meeting to hear and consider the final design review of the new development project located at 1336-1350 & 1347-1365 E. Colorado Boulevard, 35-39 N. Hill Avenue, and 36-56 N. Holliston Avenue in Council Districts 2 & 7. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM at City Hall, Council Chambers, Room S249.
pasadenanow.com
Highlighting the Importance of Quality Healthcare Services: USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s CMO to Present at USC Trojan Affiliates Membership Coffee
Tarina Kang, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer of Verdugo Hills Hospital, will address the USC Trojan Affiliates Membership Coffee on Thursday, March 2, 2023, highlighting the importance of quality care in the healthcare industry. During the event, Dr. Kang will delve into the challenges and opportunities in providing quality care, and the steps Verdugo Hills Hospital has taken to ensure the highest level of service for patients.
pasadenanow.com
Real Estate Developer, Political and Civic Leader, Pasadena Resident Nelson Rising Dead at 81
Nelson Rising, a Los Angeles-based real estate developer and political and civic leader who helped shape the built and political environment of leading California cities, died on Thursday, February 9 at his home in Pasadena. He was 81 years old. Rising died of Alzheimer’s, his family said. Rising’s legacy...
pasadenanow.com
Colorado Street Bridge Mockup Barriers Removed, Community Set to Discuss Next Steps in Suicide Mitigation Project
The removal of mock-ups from the Colorado Street Bridge as part of the suicide mitigation Barrier Enhancements project was scheduled to be completed Friday, ahead of a Feb. 22 community meeting to discuss what’s next for the slow-moving project. The mock-up removals were recommended by the Public Safety Committee,...
pasadenanow.com
Police Chief to Appear at NAACP Town Hall Event
The NAACP Pasadena Branch is hosting a town hall event with the city’s new police chief, Eugene Harris, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is meant to introduce the new police chief to the community and allow for a discussion of important local topics, such as policing in schools and departmental policies.
pasadenanow.com
Planning Commission Urges Housing Department to Refine Homelessness Plan
The Planning Commission urged Pasadena’s Housing Department to refine its homelessness plan to make it more action-oriented and goal-accountable during a discussion this week of Pasadena Continuum of Care’s Homelessness Plan, which is intended to serve as a roadmap for addressing the homeless in the city. During the...
pasadenanow.com
It’s Always Special at Velvet
That Game is this weekend, followed closely by Valentine’s Day. How do you enjoy both? One might involve cuddling in front of the TV, and the other, well, might also. Given that, Velvet Cannabis in nearby Eagle Rock might have the perfect accompaniment to the special week. According to Store Manager Priscilla Alkais, the store has a number of specials to make the special week just a little more special.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Thrives with Resurging Restaurant-Hotel Revenue and Increased Sales Tax Collection
Receipts from restaurant-hotel revenues in Pasadena grew between July and September 2022, with sales 5.7% higher compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report prepared for the City by the Hdl Companies and published Pasadena Assistant City Manager Nicholas G. Rodriguez Thursday. Hdl said the growth was...
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Rescuers Help Save Woman and Son in Turkey
Members of Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue teams who flew to earthquake-ravaged Turkey this week helped pull a woman and her son out of a collapsed building alive, authorities said Saturday. Representatives from the sheriff’s and Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue teams were involved...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Man Allegedly Brandishes Knife at Nephew During Confrontation Over Money
A dispute over money turned violent on Thursday evening when a man brandished a knife and swung it towards his nephew, according to Pasadena Police Lieutenant Marcia Taglioretti. Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in the 800 block of North El Molino and upon...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water and Power Avoids Winter Price Spike with Stable Electric Rates
Despite a winter of soaring natural gas bills for Californians and proposed rate increases from Southern California Edison, Pasadena Water and Power has held steady, keeping its electric rates unchanged in December and January. Throughout Southern California, utility bills more than doubled this winter compared to one year ago, according...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Takes a Stand Against Drunk Driving on Super Bowl Sunday, Launches Increased DUI Patrols
The Pasadena Police Dept. is cheering for road safety during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. “Whichever team you’re rooting for in this year’s Big Game, the Pasadena Police Department asks that you enjoy the game responsibly,” said Pasadena Police Cmdr. Bill Grisafe. “If you plan to drink or take drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
Comments / 0