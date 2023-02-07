ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Public Library Bridges Language Barriers with the Launch of LOTE4Kids, Offering Stories in Over 50 Languages

The Pasadena Public Library is now offering a new digital resource called LOTE4Kids, which provides a read-aloud collection of books in more than 50 world languages. According to Acting Director of Libraries and Information Services Tim McDonald, this new resource is free for all Pasadena Public Library cardholders and is designed to offer children the opportunity to enjoy stories in languages other than English.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guy Weston Embree, CEO of Local Bus Company, Dies at 100

Guy Weston Embree, a lifelong resident of Pasadena and a proud World War II Navy veteran, passed away on January 13th at the age of 100. As the Chief Operating Officer of Embree Buses, Inc., a family business founded by his parents, Guy L. and Lula Embree, Weston was fully committed to providing excellent bus transportation services to the Pasadena School District, church groups, and charter tours.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council Set to Meet Thursday

The upcoming meeting of the Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council is set to take place on February 16, 2022 via zoom video conference. The meeting, which will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. will be a virtual gathering of foster youth council members, foster parents, and representatives from the Pasadena Unified School District. The meeting will include discussions on various topics such as the approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the election of officers, updates from PUSD, and new issues of concern to foster parents.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. After Climate Emergency Resolution, PASADENA 100 Says Group Cannot Reduce ‘Vigilance and Commitment’
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Proposed 375-Room Pasadena Hotel Goes Before Design Commission Tuesday for Final Review

On Tuesday, Pasadena’s Design Commission will hold a regular meeting to hear and consider the final design review of the new development project located at 1336-1350 & 1347-1365 E. Colorado Boulevard, 35-39 N. Hill Avenue, and 36-56 N. Holliston Avenue in Council Districts 2 & 7. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM at City Hall, Council Chambers, Room S249.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Highlighting the Importance of Quality Healthcare Services: USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s CMO to Present at USC Trojan Affiliates Membership Coffee

Tarina Kang, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer of Verdugo Hills Hospital, will address the USC Trojan Affiliates Membership Coffee on Thursday, March 2, 2023, highlighting the importance of quality care in the healthcare industry. During the event, Dr. Kang will delve into the challenges and opportunities in providing quality care, and the steps Verdugo Hills Hospital has taken to ensure the highest level of service for patients.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Chief to Appear at NAACP Town Hall Event

The NAACP Pasadena Branch is hosting a town hall event with the city’s new police chief, Eugene Harris, on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Jackie Robinson Community Center. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is meant to introduce the new police chief to the community and allow for a discussion of important local topics, such as policing in schools and departmental policies.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Planning Commission Urges Housing Department to Refine Homelessness Plan

The Planning Commission urged Pasadena’s Housing Department to refine its homelessness plan to make it more action-oriented and goal-accountable during a discussion this week of Pasadena Continuum of Care’s Homelessness Plan, which is intended to serve as a roadmap for addressing the homeless in the city. During the...
pasadenanow.com

It’s Always Special at Velvet

That Game is this weekend, followed closely by Valentine’s Day. How do you enjoy both? One might involve cuddling in front of the TV, and the other, well, might also. Given that, Velvet Cannabis in nearby Eagle Rock might have the perfect accompaniment to the special week. According to Store Manager Priscilla Alkais, the store has a number of specials to make the special week just a little more special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

L.A. County Rescuers Help Save Woman and Son in Turkey

Members of Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue teams who flew to earthquake-ravaged Turkey this week helped pull a woman and her son out of a collapsed building alive, authorities said Saturday. Representatives from the sheriff’s and Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue teams were involved...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Avoids Winter Price Spike with Stable Electric Rates

Despite a winter of soaring natural gas bills for Californians and proposed rate increases from Southern California Edison, Pasadena Water and Power has held steady, keeping its electric rates unchanged in December and January. Throughout Southern California, utility bills more than doubled this winter compared to one year ago, according...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Takes a Stand Against Drunk Driving on Super Bowl Sunday, Launches Increased DUI Patrols

The Pasadena Police Dept. is cheering for road safety during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. “Whichever team you’re rooting for in this year’s Big Game, the Pasadena Police Department asks that you enjoy the game responsibly,” said Pasadena Police Cmdr. Bill Grisafe. “If you plan to drink or take drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy