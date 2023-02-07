Read full article on original website
Director of the Center for African and African American Studies discusses its opening
The University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for African and African American Studies (CAAAS) held its grand opening on Feb. 1. The center is a first for the CU Boulder campus and was met with praise from local and state leaders. “I’m thrilled to congratulate CU Boulder, the center’s founding...
VSA’s Annual Lunar New Year Show celebrates various cultures across Asia
Volunteer models, lion dancers, V-pop dancers and singers gathered onstage at the University Memorial Center on Feb. 4. Performers from various cultures across Asia celebrated the Lunar New Year in the Glenn Miller Ballroom, surrounded by colorful paper umbrellas and lanterns. The University of Colorado Boulder’s Vietnamese Student Association (VSA)...
