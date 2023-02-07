Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Curse of 112 Ocean Avenue: The True Story of the Amityville HorrorSiddhartha SapkotaAmityville, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
News 12
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
A man was arrested in the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, and are police searching for a second suspect. The two men have been identified Cesar Santana and Leiner Miranda Lopez. Santana is in custody. He was found and arrested Thursday night in Miami. Police say he...
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
News 12
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer from Deer Park indicted on first-degree murder charges
The man who prosecutors say fatally shot an NYPD officer from Deer Park has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, according to the Brooklyn district attorney. The defendant, Randy Jones, was arrested this week following a manhunt that stretched to Rockland County. Jones allegedly shot NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, who...
News 12
'A light to his family.' Man fatally shot in Bridgeport this week remembered by loved ones
A man who was fatally shot in Bridgeport this week was remembered Friday as a great father, a son and a hardworking citizen. Tyheem Scales, 26, was shot and killed on William Street Monday afternoon. "A light to his family, a light to his daughter and a light to the...
county17.com
Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
capcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
News 12
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Questions remain surrounding the shooting death of a Republican Sayreville council member. News 12 New Jersey has learned that investigators are now focusing on the Newark church that Eunice Dwumfour attended along with Sayreville Council President Christian Onuoha. Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her...
News 12
NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island
Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday. As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later. A viewing...
county17.com
‘Stop Red Flags Act’ dies in Wyoming House
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming House bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement or family members from petitioning a court to intervene in someone’s firearm purchase or use based on a “red flag” died in committee on Tuesday, Feb. 7. House Bill 0250, known as the “Stop...
cowboystatedaily.com
97-Year-Old Wyoming Native, Decorated World War II Vet, Author Most Proud Of Kids, Bronze Star
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While most of Wyoming is crawling out of the deep freeze, there are some who remember when the weather was just as brutal – without the amenities we have now to help deal with it. Folks like 97-year-old Marv Nottingham,...
Exclusive: 14-year-old and her mother share details of attempted kidnapping
The incident took place under the Bronx River Overpass as the 14-year-old was walking home from school, on the same route she says she's taken every day for years.
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Driver killed in crash with Thruway Authority vehicle on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
Police say a van struck a Thruway Authority vehicle in the northbound lane near Exit 11 in Nyack around 7 a.m.
News 12
Reward raised to $15,000 for information about deadly hit-and-run in Newark
Officials have raised the reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Newark to $15,000. Fanta Sangara died at the intersection of Sixth and Ninth streets in Newark last week. Her father was crossing the street with her and her 2-year-old sister. Both the father...
News 12
Ho-Ho-Kus fire chief terminated by Mayor Randall
The Ho Ho-Kus fire chief has been terminated after the borough’s Mayor says he refused to cooperate in the investigation of a DWI crash involving another firefighter. In the December 2021 incident, officials say a probationary firefighter was arrested for DWI and caused property damage. In an open letter,...
oilcity.news
CyberWyoming Alliance warns Wyomingites to beware of Valentine’s Day scammers
CASPER, Wyo. — For Valentine’s Day, CyberWyoming Alliance warns Wyomingites to beware of scammers taking advantage of their yearning for love and romance. The alliance is offering a free romance scams bookmark to those who bring awareness to the prevalence of online dating and romance scams. The Federal...
Comments / 0