ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Point, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance

CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
News 12

NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn laid to rest on Long Island

Family and friends said their final farewells to an NYPD officer from Deer Park on Thursday. As News 12 has reported, Adeed Fayaz, 26, was shot in Brooklyn while off-duty last weekend during an attempted robbery. The suspected shooter, Randy Jones, was arrested less than two days later. A viewing...
BROOKLYN, NY
county17.com

‘Stop Red Flags Act’ dies in Wyoming House

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming House bill aimed at prohibiting law enforcement or family members from petitioning a court to intervene in someone’s firearm purchase or use based on a “red flag” died in committee on Tuesday, Feb. 7. House Bill 0250, known as the “Stop...
WYOMING STATE
News 12

Ho-Ho-Kus fire chief terminated by Mayor Randall

The Ho Ho-Kus fire chief has been terminated after the borough’s Mayor says he refused to cooperate in the investigation of a DWI crash involving another firefighter. In the December 2021 incident, officials say a probationary firefighter was arrested for DWI and caused property damage. In an open letter,...
HO-HO-KUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy