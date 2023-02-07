ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

WNDU

Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was sentenced on Thursday to 55 years in prison for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the murder of Wayne Bontrager, owner of Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars, back on Feb. 14, 2022. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Search continues for suspect behind fake threats to Michigan schools

(WNDU) - Police are still searching for whoever’s responsible for calling in fake threats at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School, earlier this week. While police are still searching for the suspect, many schools say the calls came from a Google Voice number. There’s a similar case...
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Charged

(La Porte, IN) - Another suspected fentanyl dealer in La Porte has been taken into custody. Kylie Armstrong, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 4 Felony Dealing in a Narcotic Drug. The La Porte woman is accused of selling 10 fentanyl pills on September 8th on the city’s west side. The alleged transaction occurred at 5th and Wabash streets.
LA PORTE, IN

