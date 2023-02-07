Read full article on original website
WNDU
Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was sentenced on Thursday to 55 years in prison for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the murder of Wayne Bontrager, owner of Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars, back on Feb. 14, 2022. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
News 12
Port Jervis father and son facing prison time as a result of drug trafficking investigation
A father and son from Port Jervis are facing prison time after a drug trafficking investigation. Orange County District Attorney says Richard McInturff pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker, attempted assault in the second degree and other charges. His father, Larry, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical...
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
News 12
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
Two Newburgh schools were impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday, according to several sources. News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building. District communications specialist Cassie Skarlz...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
News 12
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
A man was arrested in the death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, and are police searching for a second suspect. The two men have been identified Cesar Santana and Leiner Miranda Lopez. Santana is in custody. He was found and arrested Thursday night in Miami. Police say he...
Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot
Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.
Superintendent: Cornwall Middle School students sickened after eating edible marijuana
Cornwall Central School District officials say some students got sick at school after eating edible marijuana.
2 arrested after detectives witness drug deal
Two men were arrested on Thursday after detectives witnessed a narcotics sale.
News 12
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer from Deer Park indicted on first-degree murder charges
The man who prosecutors say fatally shot an NYPD officer from Deer Park has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, according to the Brooklyn district attorney. The defendant, Randy Jones, was arrested this week following a manhunt that stretched to Rockland County. Jones allegedly shot NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, who...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
WNDU
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for being felon in possession of gun
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to documents in the case, Taylor...
WNDU
Search continues for suspect behind fake threats to Michigan schools
(WNDU) - Police are still searching for whoever’s responsible for calling in fake threats at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School, earlier this week. While police are still searching for the suspect, many schools say the calls came from a Google Voice number. There’s a similar case...
Goshen man assaulted in Wallkill Walmart parking lot
Police say they arrived on the scene at Route 211 East to find the 25-year-old man with laceration to his hand.
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Suspected Fentanyl Dealer Charged
(La Porte, IN) - Another suspected fentanyl dealer in La Porte has been taken into custody. Kylie Armstrong, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 4 Felony Dealing in a Narcotic Drug. The La Porte woman is accused of selling 10 fentanyl pills on September 8th on the city’s west side. The alleged transaction occurred at 5th and Wabash streets.
Boyfriend’s tether off for hours when mom of 8 vanished
If detectives in Kalamazoo County are building a case against Heather Kelley's boyfriend in her homicide, they may need to act quickly.
News 12
'A light to his family.' Man fatally shot in Bridgeport this week remembered by loved ones
A man who was fatally shot in Bridgeport this week was remembered Friday as a great father, a son and a hardworking citizen. Tyheem Scales, 26, was shot and killed on William Street Monday afternoon. "A light to his family, a light to his daughter and a light to the...
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
