New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Bronx officials push for anti-violence program helping victims

Council Member Amanda Ferias is stepping up with a $25,000 backing to combat violence in the Bronx. The $25,000 check is in support of the Stand Up To Violence program at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The program is the first hospital-run cure violence-based program in the nation. It aims to...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary

Mary Lou Masters on February 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 of them, including 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools and two middle schools, no students met math grade-level expectations, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams that tested proficiency levels. “He’s calling friends in the Biden administration to help make his case and push his candidacy,” a source The post Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials want to make local banks more accountable to New Yorkers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of New York City officials announced Friday that they want to make banks in the five boroughs more accountable to residents. Mayor Eric Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and Department of Finance (DOF) Commissioner Preston Niblack announced a pair of transparency measures to help gauge the public’s experience with local banks, 28 of which are officially designated as the city’s depository banks as of the most recently published list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest

New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals Announces New Initiative to Increase Physician Diversity

MOSAIC, Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, will work with students from middle school to graduate medical education, as well as attending physicians, to increase diversity in medicine. Studies show that patients have better health outcomes when their doctors come from similar backgrounds and cultures. Feb 08, 2023.
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List

It’s been an undeniably eventful first year in office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who became the first person of color elected to the position in 2021 after a highly competitive contest. In addition to pursuing large-scale targets like the Trump Organization, the District Attorney has announced wide-ranging housing, mental health and homelessness support […] The post Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn project drama tests city’s housing push

As Mayor Eric Adams waxes poetic about a “City of Yes,” developers proposing 231 apartments in Brooklyn have heard nothing but “no.”. Plaza Realty is proposing to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.
BROOKLYN, NY

