FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Pivot and shift’ to Plan B: Randalls Island tent city in infancy as Mayor Adams fends of critics of migrant shelter relocation
It was déjà vu all over again Tuesday as the city began constructing a tent migrant center on Randalls Island to replace the one they initially sought to open on flood-prone ground at the Bronx’s Orchard Beach. A coalition of city agencies such as the Department of...
NYC ends vaccine mandate for municipal employees; heath board cites steady case counts for decision
The city's health department voted to end this policy on Thursday after it had been in effect since October of 2021.
Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night
Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
News 12
Bronx officials push for anti-violence program helping victims
Council Member Amanda Ferias is stepping up with a $25,000 backing to combat violence in the Bronx. The $25,000 check is in support of the Stand Up To Violence program at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. The program is the first hospital-run cure violence-based program in the nation. It aims to...
Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary
Mary Lou Masters on February 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 of them, including 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools and two middle schools, no students met math grade-level expectations, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams that tested proficiency levels. “He’s calling friends in the Biden administration to help make his case and push his candidacy,” a source The post Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary appeared first on Shore News Network.
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Mandates City Employees to Participate in Critical Race Theory-Inspired Training, Report
New York City employees must participate in racial equity training by March, according to a news report Monday that equates the curriculum to critical race theory, which essentially makes the argument America’s institutions are inherently racist. “The training provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand … the...
NYC officials want to make local banks more accountable to New Yorkers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of New York City officials announced Friday that they want to make banks in the five boroughs more accountable to residents. Mayor Eric Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and Department of Finance (DOF) Commissioner Preston Niblack announced a pair of transparency measures to help gauge the public’s experience with local banks, 28 of which are officially designated as the city’s depository banks as of the most recently published list.
NYC sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 leaves New City rehab center after 3-year battle
Nick Bauso, of the Bronx, was greeted with applause from more than 50 sanitation workers and the commissioner.
cityandstateny.com
Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest
New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
State Commission on African American History holds its first meeting in Yonkers
The commission held its first public hearing as it works to promote a greater understanding of the experiences and achievements of African Americans in New York.
Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?
Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NY survivor of acid attack seeks justice as reward increases to $50,000
A New York woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday, after a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals Announces New Initiative to Increase Physician Diversity
MOSAIC, Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, will work with students from middle school to graduate medical education, as well as attending physicians, to increase diversity in medicine. Studies show that patients have better health outcomes when their doctors come from similar backgrounds and cultures. Feb 08, 2023.
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
Deaths among NYC’s homeless population reach record high in 2022
Deaths among homeless New Yorkers surpassed last year's high. At least 815 homeless New Yorkers died during the last fiscal year, the highest on record, with drug overdose deaths accounting for about half. [ more › ]
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List
It’s been an undeniably eventful first year in office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who became the first person of color elected to the position in 2021 after a highly competitive contest. In addition to pursuing large-scale targets like the Trump Organization, the District Attorney has announced wide-ranging housing, mental health and homelessness support […] The post Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List appeared first on W42ST.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn project drama tests city’s housing push
As Mayor Eric Adams waxes poetic about a “City of Yes,” developers proposing 231 apartments in Brooklyn have heard nothing but “no.”. Plaza Realty is proposing to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at NYC's new shelter
A migrant attempted to commit suicide in a new city shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
