Bedford County, PA

Employers & child care event to take place in Bedford County

By Rebecca Parsons
 3 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Much of Bedford County has so little child care that it is labeled
a child care desert, but what does that mean?

The Center for American Progress, an independent, nonpartisan policy institute, defines a child care desert as any census tract with more than 50 children under age 5 that contain either no child care providers or so few options that there are more than three times as many children as slots.

Due to the lack of child care in Bedford County an upcoming Employers & Child Care session will address how to increase worker retention and productivity and boost applicants through child care solutions.

Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed

The networking event will take place on Friday, Feb. 10, in the Spring House Café inside Homewood at Spring House Estates located at 150 Victoria Avenue, Everett, PA 15537.

Check-in and a light breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. with the discussion starting at 8:30 a.m. Limited seating is available. Registration prior to the event is requested. There is no registration fee. To pre-register, please contact the Bedford Chamber at 814-623-2233 or register online at bedfordcountychamber.com

This lack of child care limits local families and keeps capable people out of the workforce. It is also stifling the growth the local economy. Employers cannot find workers to fill open jobs.

“People are hesitant to apply for jobs because they don’t know if child care can be provided for them,” Leah Spangler, president and CEO of The Learning Lamp said. “Its a problem that the business community wants to learn more about so more people are able to enter and stay in the workforce.”

County-wide, 1,500 children aged five and under need care. The county’s 20 child care providers have a capacity of 711 slots for infants, toddlers, and young school-age children.

WTAJ

