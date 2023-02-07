ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hopdoddy Burger Bar offering free burgers on Valentine’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Hopdody Burger Bar location is opening in Cumming Feb. 14 and the chain is celebrating by giving away free burgers. The first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. at each Atlanta area location will receive a free burger. There are locations on Briarcliff Road and Cobb Parkway SE in Atlanta, Hammond Drive NE in Sandy Springs and Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.
CUMMING, GA
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
ATLANTA, GA

