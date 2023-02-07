Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" Week
(Forsyth County, GA) Doesn't it feel like we could all use a little more kindness these days? At the February 7 work session, the city of Cumming declared this week “Be Kind to Everyone Week.” The resolution was inspired by the Moore family, who started with a simple message and a summer project and turned it into a thriving company.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Mambo Italiano fails with 57; Louisiana Bistreaux earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First uncovered health concerns at a popular Italian restaurant on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County this week. Mambo Italiano failed with 57 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says alfredo sauce was stored at an unsafe temperature. Plus, marinara sauce was stored in a container previously used to store soap. And an employee walked outside, then returned to the kitchen and handled clean equipment without washing hands.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
Upcoming TV show episode will have scenes filmed in Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County viewers who watch the upcoming episode six of Will Trent might recognize some of the scene locations. The TV show, which premiered on ABC on January 3, follows the life of Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Will Trent as he solves cases around his home city of Atlanta.
Husband of mom, lawyer who disappeared almost a year ago extradited to Indiana
Xavier Breland Jr. had been being held in the Fulton County Jail on an unrelated stalking charge since August.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hopdoddy Burger Bar offering free burgers on Valentine’s Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new Hopdody Burger Bar location is opening in Cumming Feb. 14 and the chain is celebrating by giving away free burgers. The first 100 people in line at 11 a.m. at each Atlanta area location will receive a free burger. There are locations on Briarcliff Road and Cobb Parkway SE in Atlanta, Hammond Drive NE in Sandy Springs and Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Lakeside Living: Newly-Built Clarkesville Estate is Every Entertainer’s Dream
Situated on the banks of Lake Burton and conveniently located within a short distance of Laprades Marina, this beautiful 6-bedroom home offers all the modern amenities of today’s luxury homes, and more.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Potential for wintry mix in metro Atlanta this weekend
Most of Saturday will be soggy and chilly, setting us up for some wintry mix in North Georgia this weekend....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
Comments / 1