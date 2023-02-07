Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplusUSA DiarioLong Beach, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
Get your chocolate on with Gregg Young at Belmont Shore Business Association’s 17th Annual Chocolate Festival
Calling all chocolate lovers! Come check out the 17th Annual Chocolate Festival, where there will be a variety of chocolate treats and other sweets. International Award-winning Gregg Young, Solo Guitar, BLT (Beats, Loops, Tracks) & Vocals will provide smooth, easy grooves to get your chocolate on. There will also be...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival
The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Symphony brings The Music of ABBA to the Long Beach Arena
On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden. ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on...
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Eater
A Giant New Orange County Project Promises Craft Beer, Steaks, and a Swimming Pool
Ambitions were lofty when Modern Times Beer opened its Leisuretown location in Anaheim in September 2020, even if the timing wasn’t ideal. At 33,000 square feet, Leisuretown was billed as a huge play place for Orange County craft beer drinkers, with different areas to drink, dine, or just hang out in poolside cabanas, but two years later the property closed with little fanfare. Now two hospitality veterans in Brad Kominek (a well-respected brewer) and Isaias Hernandez, of the growing chain Smoke and Fire, have taken over the operation.
dailytitan.com
The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping
The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee
In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
oc-breeze.com
Tacomasa to hold Open House/Grand Opening on February 16, 2023
Have you ever wished you could enjoy your favorite Tijuana B.C. Tacos without a trip south to the border? You’re in luck! TACOMASA in Cypress now has you covered. Restauranteur/Founder Ivan Flores and the Cypress Chamber of Commerce invite you to join us at TACOMASA’s Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening event on Thursday, February 16th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm to celebrate the grand opening of their new Cypress location! Come and taste the flavors of Mexico in Cypress! Head over to 5895 Katella Ave next to the Courtyard by Marriott – near Valley View & Katella.
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Keep Cypress United congratulates Cypress for fiscally responsible management
Keep Cypress United wants to congratulate the Cypress City Council and all members of Cypress government management for giving our city a strong financial picture. Thanks to the city council maintaining a fiscally responsible majority, our total fund balance was up 25% in 2022 over the previous year and our debts are less than half of our assets. This is fantastic news, especially when you see what is happening in many neighboring communities.
oc-breeze.com
2-1-1 Orange County commemorates National 211 Day
This Saturday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day, a time to commemorate the 2-1-1 go-to resource that has helped more than 100,000 people in Orange County access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year. Nonprofit 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC), www.211OC.org, maintains a comprehensive information and referral system for community health and human services and critical support.
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 11, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, February 11, 2023:. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Huntington Beach to limit official displays of gay pride, other non-governmental flags
The Huntington Beach city council voted Tuesday night 4-3 to limit flags that can be flown on city property, excluding the rainbow gay pride flag.
newsantaana.com
Permitted events and street closures in Santa Ana for the week of Feb. 9-18
3 – 11:59 p.m. each day. Westbound lanes closed on Segerstrom Ave. from Harbor Blvd. to Newhope St. Closure on Santa Ana Blvd. between Mortimer and French streets. 24 hours per day until work is completed. Closure on 4th Street eastbound lane between Spurgeon and French streets. Closure in...
After less than 2 years, Huntington Beach reverses decision to fly LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall
The city of Huntington Beach will no longer fly the LGBTQ pride flag over City Hall during Pride Month, the City Council decided with a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The vote undoes a council decision less than two years ago that required the city to fly the flag annually from the third week of May […]
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
A Proposed City Ordinance Could Decimate Outdoor Dining in LA
It’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic in the United States, yet the country’s reckoning with outdoor dining continues apace. This time, the saga is playing out in Los Angeles, where the city has proposed an outdoor-dining ordinance that has restaurant owners outraged, according to the Los Angeles Times. Up until now, the Al Fresco program had allowed restaurants to expand their operations, but the new law might undo some of that work, costing businesses thousands of dollars as they navigate city bureaucracy. “The pandemic alfresco permit was the most thoughtful working program this city has ever offered...
CNBC
How a 39-year-old making $26,000 in Long Beach, California spends money
Tiara Simmons, 39, is a lawyer in Long Beach, California, and earns roughly $26,000 a year between her job as a law clerk and her social media marketing side hustle. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her husband, 3-year-old and chihuahua. Simmons is a below-the-knee amputee and has been disabled for nearly her entire life, and she wants people to know that those with disabilities are "disabled, not lazy."
Comments / 0