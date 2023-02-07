Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
MyWabashValley.com
Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner Sweep Rookie of the Year Honors
The standout first-year talents made their teams and city proud on Thursday night. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and receiver Garrett Wilson made their team and city proud during NFL Honors on Thursday night by taking home the 2023 Defensive and Lffensive Rookie of the Year awards. With the wins,...
MyWabashValley.com
Report: Tom Brady Confirms Official Retirement in Letter to NFL, NFLPA
The future Hall of Famer has reportedly closed the door on a possible return once and for all. NFL fans holding out for the possibility of Tom Brady un-retiring for a second time saw their hopes officially go up in smoke Friday after the legendary quarterback reportedly finalized his decision to step away from football for good.
MyWabashValley.com
Super Bowl Party: Print out this fun Chiefs and Eagles Pool
Before the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff in Super Bowl LVII, print out this pool and get everyone at your party to fill in their answers. Over 100 million people across the globe will tune in to Super Bowl LVII and watch what should be a great game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
MyWabashValley.com
Tua Tagovailoa Hopes Judo Will Help Him Learn to Avoid Head Injuries
The Dolphins quarterback is looking at an unorthodox way to avoid future concussions. View the original article to see embedded media. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had multiple stints in the league’s concussion protocol this season. As the Miami quarterback looks to enter the 2023-24 season healthier, he has a...
MyWabashValley.com
Diontae Johnson Denies Report That He Punched Mitchell Trubisky
The Steelers receiver again addressed rumors of discontent in the team’s locker room during the middle of a game. Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson disputed the idea that he punched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during halftime of a Week 4 game against the Jets after a new report suggested otherwise on Friday.
Kevin Hart’s insane $16.5 million Jalen Hurts purchase ahead of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have some celebrities backing them on Super Bowl Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The most notable among them is probably Bradley Cooper, who played a diehard Eagles fan in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” and has followed them religiously. Another is comedian Kevin Hart, who has backed his hometown team for decades.
