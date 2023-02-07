ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner Sweep Rookie of the Year Honors

The standout first-year talents made their teams and city proud on Thursday night. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and receiver Garrett Wilson made their team and city proud during NFL Honors on Thursday night by taking home the 2023 Defensive and Lffensive Rookie of the Year awards. With the wins,...
MyWabashValley.com

Report: Tom Brady Confirms Official Retirement in Letter to NFL, NFLPA

The future Hall of Famer has reportedly closed the door on a possible return once and for all. NFL fans holding out for the possibility of Tom Brady un-retiring for a second time saw their hopes officially go up in smoke Friday after the legendary quarterback reportedly finalized his decision to step away from football for good.
MyWabashValley.com

Super Bowl Party: Print out this fun Chiefs and Eagles Pool

Before the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff in Super Bowl LVII, print out this pool and get everyone at your party to fill in their answers. Over 100 million people across the globe will tune in to Super Bowl LVII and watch what should be a great game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MyWabashValley.com

Tua Tagovailoa Hopes Judo Will Help Him Learn to Avoid Head Injuries

The Dolphins quarterback is looking at an unorthodox way to avoid future concussions. View the original article to see embedded media. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had multiple stints in the league’s concussion protocol this season. As the Miami quarterback looks to enter the 2023-24 season healthier, he has a...
MyWabashValley.com

Diontae Johnson Denies Report That He Punched Mitchell Trubisky

The Steelers receiver again addressed rumors of discontent in the team’s locker room during the middle of a game. Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson disputed the idea that he punched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during halftime of a Week 4 game against the Jets after a new report suggested otherwise on Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

