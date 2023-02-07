Read full article on original website
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Kurt Warner Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
After making an appearance on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner unveiled his prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Warner thinks the Eagles will do just enough to defeat the Chiefs this Sunday. "I believe Philadelphia is the better ...
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
Eagles superfan Kevin Hart: I paid 8 figures for an actual eagle and named it Jalen Hurts
Kevin Hart has a new pet. The comedian and longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan claims he paid $16.5 million for an eagle - and named it after MVP finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hart talks about it in a video shared on Instagram. Here’s...
What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says
PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
Eagles fans take over an Arizona bar for Super Bowl: ‘Lose your mind with a bunch of Birds fans!’
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The man they call “Philly Ray” stood near the entrance of Rockbar Inc. on Wednesday evening, wearing an Eagles cap atop his long, flowing hair, a Jay Ajayi jersey with a Super Bowl LII patch over his chest, and a horseshoe mustache on his face.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
atozsports.com
Andy Reid gives huge praise to a guy who could be the reason the Chiefs lose
The Kansas City Chiefs could very well lose on Sunday, as it isn’t out of the question. The Philadelphia Eagles are a great team and are in the Super Bowl for a reason. They are the favorites by many people too. They present a real challenge for the Chiefs,...
iheart.com
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
wonderwall.com
Super Bowl LVII: Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift, 'Ted Lasso' and more celebrity fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri, are a long way from Hollywood, but that doesn't mean the two teams competing in Super Bowl LVII are lacking support from seriously big names…. Bradley Cooper, for instance, probably bleeds green. The nine-time Oscar nominee is often seen at Eagles games with team owner...
Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs faced quite a few changes at the wide receiver position this offseason, particularly after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs had several young receivers and a new-look passing attack, so Patrick Mahomes did something a little extra to make sure everyone was on Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sixers' Joel Embiid Offered Strong Opinion on Matisse Thybulle
Joel Embiid campaigned for the Sixers to keep Matisse Thybulle.
Look: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Super Bowl Score Prediction
Shannon Sharpe has revealed his score prediction for this year's Super Bowl matchup. The Hall of Fame tight end has the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the Philadelphia Eagles with a "walk-off" field goal to give them a 34-31 victory. “I’m going to take Patrick Mahomes to win his 2nd Super Bowl. I ...
Look: Jimmie Ward Says Two Eagles Stars 'Gotta Pay' For NFC Championship Game
Prior to kickoff of the NFC Championship game between Philadelphia and San Francisco, 49ers defensive back Jimmy Ward and Eagles wideout A.J. Brown got into a heated exchange. The two were seen sharing words and engaging in shoving before referees broke up the pregame skirmish. Brown's ...
Chiefs X-factor for Super Bowl vs. Eagles, and it’s not Patrick Mahomes
For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions and will play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs overcame great adversity to get to this point, including a Patrick Mahomes ankle injury in the playoffs, but, as they have many times before, they overcame it. Now, they have a chance to win another ring and add to their legacy.
