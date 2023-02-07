ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Here’s how you can help the victims of the Turkey, Syria earthquake

By Scripps News
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTcQ4_0kfgT17x00

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. The death toll climbed to over 5,000 on Tuesday. Countries from around the world are sending in teams to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

How You Can Help

The charities listed below are rated highly by independent watchdogs that evaluate such organizations for their transparency and efficiency, and many perform both emergency response and long-term aid work.

Stated mission: To improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care.

Service areas: U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

Stated mission: Works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty and achieve social justice. Delivers emergency relief and long-term international development programs.

Service areas: U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

Stated mission: To improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities that strengthen underserved communities worldwide.

Service areas: U.S., South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

Stated mission: To provide independent medical humanitarian emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, malnutrition, natural disasters, and exclusion from health care.

Service areas: U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

Save the Children, aka Save the Children Federation

Stated mission: To inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children, and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.

Service areas: U.S., North America, South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia

CharityWatch, an organization that scrutinizes charities, has given grades to each of the charities listed above. To see how they fared, click here.

The E.W. Scripps Co. is not affiliated with these organizations in any way, and we urge viewers to read about a group’s current projects before making decisions about donations.

By Scripps News.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Baby girl born under Syria earthquake rubble

Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
CBS 42

Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Vogue Magazine

5 Ways to Help Those Affected By the Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, the death toll has already surpassed 3,500 in Turkey and 1,700 in Syria, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaring a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces most severely affected. Freezing conditions in the region have made it especially difficult for rescue workers to identify and locate survivors, while sanctions against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government make it difficult for Syria to receive international aid.
The Guardian

No room for the dead as cemeteries in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria fill up

At the Nurdağı cemetery in the Turkish province of Gaziantep, on the Syrian border, there will soon be no more room for the dead. The freshly dug graves are marked with blank headstones, with only pieces of ripped cloth gathered from the victims’ clothing to identify them. The frayed ends of the cloth blow slightly in the frigid air.
HuffPost

Powerful 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Turkey And Syria, Kills Over 2,300

ADANA, Turkey (AP) — A powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities feared the death toll...
The Independent

Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake

Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey,...
Simplemost

After offers poured in to adopt baby born in Syria-Turkey earthquake rubble, a relative came forward

Residents made a miraculous discovery while sifting through the rubble of a collapsed building in Jenderis, a town (also spelled Jindayris and Jinderis) on the Turkish border in northwest Syria. Amidst the destruction, they found a newborn baby girl, still connected to her deceased mother by her umbilical cord. Her father and all four of her siblings also died in the catastrophic earthquake.
The Associated Press

Earthquake takeaways: Hope fading in frigid Turkey, Syria

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — The search for survivors of the earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria reached a critical stretch on Wednesday, with rescue teams from two dozen countries helping locals sift through the rubble and experts warning that the realistic window to find any in the subfreezing temperatures was quickly closing.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral

A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
Simplemost

Simplemost

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy