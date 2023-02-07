ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Assistant Chief Bill Atkinson of Ada Fire Department says the time has come to hang up his helmet after 28 years of service. "My biggest regret as far as my fire service career goes is: I wish I started it sooner," Atkinson said. "I can still today say that I look forward to coming to work. On the other side, due to all that we have seen and done, I'm also ready to go."

ADA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO