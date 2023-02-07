Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
KFOR
GoFundMe link for Captain Casey Northcutt, Ada PD
ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Captain Casey Northcutt has worked with the Ada Police Department for 25 years. According to his GoFundMe organizer, he unfortunately was injured on Jan. 30 after falling due to icy weather conditions. Capt. Northcutt was unconscious for several minutes and experienced paralysis of his arms...
KOCO
Cleveland County jail inmates found with narcotics transferred to medical facility
NORMAN, Okla. — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said jail inmates were transported to a medical facility after narcotics were found in a holding cell, according to a news release. See the video player above to watch this morning's top headlines. Staff at the Cleveland County Detention Center found...
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KXII.com
Police: High speed chase in stolen pickup ends in arrest
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen pickup, police said. According to court documents, Troy Haney, 25, attempted to elude police on Monday while driving a stolen vehicle, endangering many people in the process. Haney stole a...
KTEN.com
Ada Fire Department fixture retiring after 28 years
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Assistant Chief Bill Atkinson of Ada Fire Department says the time has come to hang up his helmet after 28 years of service. "My biggest regret as far as my fire service career goes is: I wish I started it sooner," Atkinson said. "I can still today say that I look forward to coming to work. On the other side, due to all that we have seen and done, I'm also ready to go."
KTEN.com
Willis Bridge replacement opens to traffic
(KTEN) — Traffic is now flowing over a new $43 million bridge spanning Lake Texoma. The mile-long structure that links Whitesboro, Texas, with Madill, Oklahoma, on U.S. 377 replaces the two-lane Willis Bridge dating back to 1960. The new, wider span adds shoulders that were absent from the original...
KTEN.com
Sulphur High School teacher arrested on drug charges
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) —A Murray County man and Sulphur Public Schools teacher has been arrested. Andrew Swartz was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for speeding last week. Troopers performed a probable cause search and found more than $3,000 in cash and over 40 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Mother of child found in Ardmore dumpster faces charges
The mother of a child found in an Ardmore dumpster is facing charges.
easttexasradio.com
ADA Police Captain Seriously Injured In Fall
Another fall occurred at Ada, Oklahoma Police Department when the ice storm seriously injured Captain Casey Northcutt. The fall broke Northcutt’s neck, and he is recovering after spinal surgery. At the last report, he was still in ICU and is making progress but has had issues with paralysis.
KXII.com
4 facing felony assault charges after beating inmate, court docs say
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Four people are facing felony assault charges for a jail-house beating in Pontotoc County so severe an inmate had to be flown to the hospital. Charges were submitted to the Pontotoc County District Attorney back in January for the four inmates; Tyler Johnston, Zachariah Larry, Drew Davis, and Kendrick Goodson.
KXII.com
McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance on Tuesday. According to a press release, Nelson Onaro, 61, was initially charged by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2020 with 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.
KXII.com
The Choctaw Nation provides 30 new homes to tribal members
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -“I think my children have a better opportunity,” the Heflin family opened the doors to their new home. “Well I was in the army and deployed and she did all the work,” Dustin Heflin said. The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma held a ribbon cutting...
KXII.com
Accused child predator arrested again for meth in Healdton
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
KXII.com
Three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals sworn in
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three deputies in Johnston County were sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals on Thursday. According to a social media post, Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Marshal Kerry Pettingill stopped by the Sheriff’s Office and swore in three new Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. Johnston...
easttexasradio.com
Pontotoc County Jail Seriously Injured In Fall
A Pontotoc County jailer was seriously injured and is now in a medically induced coma after falling on the ice in the jail parking lot Monday. The fall caused 52-year-old Kenny Fowler to suffer two different types of brain bleeds and a hairline fracture in his skull. It’s unclear how long he was lying in the parking lot after his fall before they found him, and he is also suffering from Hypothermia.
KTEN.com
Durant police officers to serve on FBI task force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Officers Randall Cheney, Brandon Mitchell and Rick Ford were sworn in Wednesday morning to serve on the FBI task force. These officers are now eligible to assist the FBI with federal cases in Bryan County. Durant city spokesperson Rebecca Carroll said these three officers will...
KXII.com
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
