The 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour is the local guide to the city's best chili-covered burgersColorado JillPueblo, CO
Xcel to build huge batteries to protect power grid from extreme weatherMatt WhittakerPueblo, CO
Well-known store chain unexpectedly closing another location in ColoradoKristen WaltersPueblo, CO
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 13 Investigates Special Report Wednesday, we take a closer look into tow businesses in Colorado, and who is holding unethical tow carriers accountable. Our investigation began when vehicle owners contacted 13 Investigates with concerns regarding a particular local tow carrier, SWFT Towing. One vehicle owner says he The post 13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado lawmakers react to death of Fountain Officer
(COLORADO) — Colorado lawmakers send their profound sympathies to the loved ones of Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra, who died of his injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Officer Becerra was critically injured after falling 40 feet from a bridge during an on duty pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Thursday, Feb. 2. The community thanks […]
This Scam Has Lost Colorado Residents More Than $24 Million
From phishing to fraud to T-shirt trickery, there is no shortage of scams in Colorado. However, one scam is costing Centennial State residents exponential amounts of money — and this time of year is when it's at its worst. According to new research from Social Catfish, Colorado is the...
Fort Morgan Times
Incarcerated Coloradans could get released early by going to college
People incarcerated for nonviolent offenses in Colorado could earn time off their sentence if they get a college degree or credential. Supporters of House Bill 1037, which the House Judiciary Committee approved 11-2, say it will help incarcerated Coloradans find new opportunities and make it less likely they reoffend after release while also saving the state money.
Aspen Daily News
Missing students: Thousands of children aren’t showing up in Colorado school data
Kindergarten enrollment is down. Dropout rates are up. Public school enrollment still hasn’t rebounded to where it was in 2019, before COVID-19 turned education upside down. Where have the kids gone? A new analysis by The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project found an estimated 230,000 students in 21 states absent from publicly available data on public and private school enrollment and home schooling. That tally includes as many as 9,000 uncounted in Colorado, or about 1% of the state’s school-age children.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
FOX21News.com
FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday
FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession …. FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado …. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado Springs. Fountain mourns first fallen officer in over 100 …. Fountain mourns first fallen officer...
Biological gender at birth to determine athletics teams in Colorado schools
DENVER, CO. - The Colorado General Assembly is considering a new bill to protect female student rights in athletics. This bill would require intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural, and club athletic teams, sports, or events to be designated based on the biological sex of the participating students as male, female, or coeducational. In addition, male and female athletes would only be able to participate on teams designated to their respective biological sex.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
coloradopolitics.com
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
License plate readers helping recover stolen cars
Millions of dollars lost are estimated to be the economic impact due to Colorado’s increasing stolen vehicle trend.
nbc11news.com
State representative pleads guilty
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former Colorado state representative lied about her place of residence in an effort to run for reelection in a more favorable district. State Rep. Tracey Bennet pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant and perjury. She faces two years probation and over...
police1.com
Wash. sheriffs, police chiefs support bill that may lower BAC limit for drivers
YAKIMA VALLEY, Wash. — A bill proposed in the Legislature would lower the blood alcohol concentration limit for driving to 0.05% in Washington. Yakima Valley lawmakers have reservations about Senate Bill 5002, which puts Washington in position to be the second state to restrict the legal limit for drivers to that level.
10 Colorado Springs Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Colorado Springs, CO. - While the Springs is the second-largest city in Colorado, it doesn't take a backseat to the state's capital and largest city, Denver, when it comes to career opportunities.
Couple accused of defrauding over 50 people in tree-trimming scam
This past summer, Brian Williams had a tree in his yard that needed to come down. "I had issues with it. Trying to get it down for insurance purposes because it was dead," he said. Being a tradesman himself, he is usually pretty savvy when it comes to hiring contractors to do work on his house, but when a man came to the door and offered a deep discount because his neighbors were getting their tree trimmed, Williams thought he had stumbled upon a pretty good deal. "There just happened to be a tree trimming service right here. And so, they were doing...
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
She walked across Colorado, corners to corners. The reason was complicated
In the summer of 2020, India Wood was hiking the countryside somewhere off Interstate 70 between Edwards and Wolcott. “I really had to pee,” she recalls. “And it was all private land, and I’m like, What am I gonna do?”. Up ahead, she saw what appeared to...
