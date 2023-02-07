ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Retro 102.5

How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?

If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a 13 Investigates Special Report Wednesday, we take a closer look into tow businesses in Colorado, and who is holding unethical tow carriers accountable.  Our investigation began when vehicle owners contacted 13 Investigates with concerns regarding a particular local tow carrier, SWFT Towing.  One vehicle owner says he The post 13 Investigates Special Report: Towing companies face little oversight appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to death of Fountain Officer

(COLORADO) — Colorado lawmakers send their profound sympathies to the loved ones of Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra, who died of his injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 11. Officer Becerra was critically injured after falling 40 feet from a bridge during an on duty pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Thursday, Feb. 2. The community thanks […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Incarcerated Coloradans could get released early by going to college

People incarcerated for nonviolent offenses in Colorado could earn time off their sentence if they get a college degree or credential. Supporters of House Bill 1037, which the House Judiciary Committee approved 11-2, say it will help incarcerated Coloradans find new opportunities and make it less likely they reoffend after release while also saving the state money.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Missing students: Thousands of children aren’t showing up in Colorado school data

Kindergarten enrollment is down. Dropout rates are up. Public school enrollment still hasn’t rebounded to where it was in 2019, before COVID-19 turned education upside down. Where have the kids gone? A new analysis by The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project found an estimated 230,000 students in 21 states absent from publicly available data on public and private school enrollment and home schooling. That tally includes as many as 9,000 uncounted in Colorado, or about 1% of the state’s school-age children.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday

FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession …. FPD Officer Becerra dies of injuries, procession Saturday. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado …. Top 7 lawsuits filed against the City of Colorado Springs. Fountain mourns first fallen officer in over 100 …. Fountain mourns first fallen officer...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Edy Zoo

Biological gender at birth to determine athletics teams in Colorado schools

DENVER, CO. - The Colorado General Assembly is considering a new bill to protect female student rights in athletics. This bill would require intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural, and club athletic teams, sports, or events to be designated based on the biological sex of the participating students as male, female, or coeducational. In addition, male and female athletes would only be able to participate on teams designated to their respective biological sex.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado

As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

State representative pleads guilty

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A former Colorado state representative lied about her place of residence in an effort to run for reelection in a more favorable district. State Rep. Tracey Bennet pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant and perjury. She faces two years probation and over...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Couple accused of defrauding over 50 people in tree-trimming scam

This past summer, Brian Williams had a tree in his yard that needed to come down. "I had issues with it. Trying to get it down for insurance purposes because it was dead," he said. Being a tradesman himself, he is usually pretty savvy when it comes to hiring contractors to do work on his house, but when a man came to the door and offered a deep discount because his neighbors were getting their tree trimmed, Williams thought he had stumbled upon a pretty good deal. "There just happened to be a tree trimming service right here. And so, they were doing...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO

