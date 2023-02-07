ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas DPS won't discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday. The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate another, Ranger Christopher Kindell....
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform

(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy