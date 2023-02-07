ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder. GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested twice in one week for possessing fentanyl

A 45-year-old Ocala woman was arrested twice in one week for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, January 26, a Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 6800 block of SW 85th Street in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team proceeded to enter the residence and also detained several individuals who were outside the property.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
counton2.com

Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to. Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly...
PALM COAST, FL
YAHOO!

Jacksonville Police arrest suspect in string of indecent exposures

The Jacksonville Police Department has arrested the suspect in a string of recent indecent exposures. On Tuesday, officers with The Jacksonville Police Department apprehended Treyon Jordan, 31, as the suspect in a number of recent indecent exposure incidents in Jacksonville, according to a Thursday morning press release from JPD. The exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023, and after investigation, detectives identified Jordan as the suspect in at least four indecent exposure events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

