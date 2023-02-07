Read full article on original website
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF Board
Softball Preview: Clay High seeks another Final Four appearance
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA Crisis
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.
WCJB
Ocala man arrested after fatally shooting another man while asleep on the couch in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-two-year-old Brian Welcome was arrested for the murder of 41-year-old Eric Daugherty that happened on November 28 at a home on Walnut Street in Dunnellon. This is the first homicide within the city limits in 32 years. Alicia Gallagher lives nearby and said neighbors have been...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
WCJB
Deputies arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting in Gainesville neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect in a deadly shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in a Gainesville neighborhood. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, Dallvion Jarrell Parker, 28, was arrested in connection to a double homicide...
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
fox35orlando.com
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Alachua police release sketch of suspects accused of attempting to rob elderly woman
ALACHUA COUNTY - The Alachua Police Department is searching for two Black suspects who reportedly tried to rob an elderly woman who was unpacking groceries from her car last year. The attempted robbery happened on October 11, 2022, around 9 p.m. at the 15200 Block of North West 150th road...
Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby
Two elementary schools in Orange Park are on lockdown due to nearby police activity, the Orange Park Police Department said.
86-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested On Charges Of Enticing, Luring A Child
Detectives are seeking the public’s help and searching for possible victims, after the arrest of an 86-year-old sex offender. Ronald Arnold, 86, was arrested Thursday on charges related to luring and enticing a child. Deputies say that Arnold is currently a registered sex offender. In
WCJB
Woman arrested for child neglect, animal neglect after dog found dead in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday on two charges of child neglect and one charge of third-degree felony animal neglect after finding one dog dead, and three more on the brink of death. Deputies assisted animal control in investigating the home of Tricia Neil, 43,...
WCJB
GPD official gives statements on recent homicide arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28, on two counts of first degree murder and attempted murder. GPD officials say officers were able to locate Parker’s vehicle with the help of the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, as well as the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested twice in one week for possessing fentanyl
A 45-year-old Ocala woman was arrested twice in one week for possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, January 26, a Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team agent executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 6800 block of SW 85th Street in Ocala. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team proceeded to enter the residence and also detained several individuals who were outside the property.
cbs12.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
Clay County deputies investigating after person stabbed in Keystone Heights
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an “active investigation” in Keystone Heights.
Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting of boyfriend now convicted of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman who claimed self-defense in the shooting death of her boyfriend has been convicted of murder. Tiara Hall admitted shooting boyfriend Raynaldo Wolkooski on Nov. 29, 2021, but said it followed an hours-long captivity, during which she was beaten and strangled. Prosecutors asked for...
counton2.com
Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to. Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly...
Her firstborn son overdosed in jail. Jacksonville mother wants to know where the fentanyl came from
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been three months since a Shameika Jackson, a Jacksonville mother of eight, took her firstborn son off life-support. Jarvis Miller, 22, overdosed on fentanyl in the Duval County jail in December. That's about all she knows. Jackson says no one has explained to her what happened to Miller.
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation, 5th in the past 90 days, officers say
Police in Daytona Beach said they busted an illegal gambling operation on Thursday.
YAHOO!
Jacksonville Police arrest suspect in string of indecent exposures
The Jacksonville Police Department has arrested the suspect in a string of recent indecent exposures. On Tuesday, officers with The Jacksonville Police Department apprehended Treyon Jordan, 31, as the suspect in a number of recent indecent exposure incidents in Jacksonville, according to a Thursday morning press release from JPD. The exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023, and after investigation, detectives identified Jordan as the suspect in at least four indecent exposure events.
14-year-old driver involved in fatal Flagler County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Flagler County that took one person’s life Thursday afternoon.
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
