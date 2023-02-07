ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken

The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good

BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
BEAUFORT, SC
amhsnewspaper.com

Top Concerts Coming to Charleston in 2023

2023 will be one of the greatest years in concert history in Charleston, South Carolina. There are dozens of world-famous artists coming to perform in our city, and tickets are selling faster than they are being produced. Here is a thorough review of the stars that you may be lucky enough to see in the upcoming months!
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts

South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
LADSON, SC
BBC

Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists

Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
WALTERBORO, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefiting Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia

The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29483). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 a.m. and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars. Car enthusiasts of all makes and models are invited to enter their vehicle for $25 donation by March 24 for a chance to win one of several awards. Proceeds from this event will fund the nonprofit’s mission of providing hope and relief to families living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The ARK of South Carolina offers programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family. On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy