Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Related
South Carolina’s most romantic restaurant is in Charleston, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
charlestondaily.net
How Lillie’s of Charleston built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage
How this Amazon seller built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage. CEO and co-founder Tracey Richardson shares the “secret sauce” behind the success of her Black-owned small business, Lillie’s of Charleston. “May you never feel unwanted, unloved, or hungry.” That’s the motto of Lillie’s...
Chick-fil-A will test a new sandwich and it’s not chicken
The brand that used two cows to encourage customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” is testing a new sandwich that is not chicken. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be offered starting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in three markets - Denver, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina.
yourislandnews.com
Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good
BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
amhsnewspaper.com
Top Concerts Coming to Charleston in 2023
2023 will be one of the greatest years in concert history in Charleston, South Carolina. There are dozens of world-famous artists coming to perform in our city, and tickets are selling faster than they are being produced. Here is a thorough review of the stars that you may be lucky enough to see in the upcoming months!
country1037fm.com
Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts
South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
NBC News
Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation
NBC News BLK reporter Curtis Bunn shared his experience of sleeping in the cabins at the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, after he spent the night. Bunn said one of the "eeriest" parts of the night was being awoken by the screams of a woman towards the cemetery.Feb. 9, 2023.
live5news.com
Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
Exhibit: Murdaugh Moselle Home Drone Footage
VIDEO: Drone footage shows Alex Murdaugh’s home and dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
crbjbizwire.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefiting Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville, SC 29483). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 a.m. and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars. Car enthusiasts of all makes and models are invited to enter their vehicle for $25 donation by March 24 for a chance to win one of several awards. Proceeds from this event will fund the nonprofit’s mission of providing hope and relief to families living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The ARK of South Carolina offers programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton visits Charleston elementary school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton stopped at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on Wednesday for a chat with students about everything from chasing their dreams to heroes of the Black community. “I do a lot of events, but anytime I get to do something in my hometown it means so much more to me and […]
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family. On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.
Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
Comments / 0