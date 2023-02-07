Read full article on original website
KTSA
One brother shot in downtown San Antonio, another arrested after chase on Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police now have one of two brothers involved in a downtown shooting in custody. Investigators say the other brother was shot in the neck after the two got into a fight in the parking lot of a methadone treatment facility. The 33-year-old...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot out victim's rear window who was just pulling into a parking lot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect who shot out a vehicle window in a possible road rage incident last month. The incident happened on Jan. 18 along South Laredo Street near Interstate 10 in Downtown San Antonio. Police said a 54-year-old man turned into a parking lot...
Fired San Antonio police officer pleads guilty to family violence to stay out of jail
Adam Franklin-Alonso pleaded guilty last month to a single misdemeanor count of assault causing bodily injury — family violence, according to a news report.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
KSAT 12
Shooting in downtown San Antonio leaves man wounded, brother arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between two brothers Friday morning in downtown San Antonio ended with one of them shot and the other later arrested following a brief police chase, San Antonio police said. Around 11:30 a.m., the siblings were arguing in the parking lot of a methadone...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after punching person trying to stop him from stealing from Macy's
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking your help to identify a suspect who assaulted a person while recently stealing from Macy's Department Store. The robbery took place on Jan. 12 at Macy's at the Ingram Square Mall off Northwest Loop 410 near Wurzbach Road. Police said the suspect was with...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
fox7austin.com
Police chief stresses importance of surveillance cameras after arrest of serial burglar
AUSTIN, Texas - San Marcos police are reminding people about the importance of surveillance cameras for homes and businesses one month after the arrest of a serial burglar. San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge says surveillance camera footage is a huge help when it comes to solving cases. The case...
Fight between two brothers leads to shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers got into a fight, which led to one of them shooting the other, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of East Quincy Street in front of a medical treatment facility. Authorities said...
BCSO finds $200k of cocaine during traffic stop on San Antonio's Northside
The driver was arrested.
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
KSAT 12
Hill Country man who secretly recorded guests sentenced to one year in jail
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Hill Country property owner who used a hidden camera to secretly record guests in various states of undress inside his rental cabin was sentenced to one year in jail Friday in Kendall County District Court. A. Jay Allee, 55, pleaded guilty to six felony...
KSAT 12
Fired SAPD officer pleads guilty to family violence, avoids jail time
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer fired last year after he was indicted in Kendall County on several child abuse charges has avoided jail time in the case as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 30, pleaded guilty last month to a single...
KSAT 12
San Antonio family seeks answers from son’s friends about his death
SAN ANTONIO – The friends of a murdered teen said they were the victims of an attempted robbery. But, the teen’s family said their story doesn’t seem to add up. Viene Heredia said her son Jonathan Heredia, 18, was a kind-hearted human, humble in nature. Jonathan, the...
Man shot, killed after reported argument at San Antonio Northside food mart
The victim was hit several times.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road. Police said a silver SUV and...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone
ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
KTSA
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect intentionally runs over another man following argument on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the suspect accused of running over a man with his car on the West Side. The accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on South San Marcos near Interstate 10. Police said two men were having an argument in...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman on the run after being accused of forgery in Windcrest
WINDCREST, Texas — Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is wanted for forgery that happened in December in the City of Windcrest. Police say that she is about 5'4" tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities ask the public if they have information regarding her whereabouts to call...
