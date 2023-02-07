ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

The Wall That Heals Exhibit Coming to College Station

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, College Station is hosting the Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of The Wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Ellen Fuller, Co-Chair of TWTH Aggieland, says College Station was selected as one of 32...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

State Senator Charles Schwertner Arrested For DWI By Austin Police

State senator Charles Schwertner, whose district includes Brazos County and much of the Brazos Valley, was arrested on a DWI charge by Austin police. An Austin police spokesperson said this took place following a traffic stop Tuesday during the midnight hour at the intersection of Avenue B and West 45th Street.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Firefighters Respond To Three Structure Fire Alarms At Apartment Complexes

College Station firefighters respond to three structure fire alarms at apartment buildings at the beginning of the week. The latest involved fire damage Monday night at The Woodlands complex. Investigators say the fire was the result of a skateboard battery that blew up in a back bedroom. The occupant heard the noise and called 9-1-1. Sprinklers were activated that also triggered an automatic alarm. While the fire spread into a bedroom wall, the sprinklers kept the fire in check until firefighters arrived. No one was hurt, and the occupant was displaced.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Tomczak guilty of Indecency with a Child

ANDERSON – Randy Dwane Tomczak, 50, pled guilty Feb. 6, to Indecency with a Child by Contact and was sentenced to eight years in prison per a plea agreement. The family of the victims chose not to go to a jury trial to prevent further traumatizing of their children.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy