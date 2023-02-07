Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station ISD superintendent maintains security is top district priority
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD joined First News at Four to provide a breakdown of what’s happening in the district. Superintendent Mike Martindale said school safety continues to be a top priority for district leaders and staff. In November 2021, residents of College Station approved a...
KBTX.com
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
wtaw.com
State Approves Additional Pay Raises For Some Bryan ISD And College Station ISD Teachers
Bryan and College Station ISD both announce getting the green light to give additional pay to around 180 teachers in each district. Both districts have been approved to award what are called teacher incentive allotments from the Texas Education Agency. Qualifying teachers in Bryan ISD will be given a lump...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Postpones Action On Rezoning Request For A Westside “Resort” Housing Project
Bryan city council members expressed their interest during Tuesday’s meeting to a proposed resort housing project on the city’s west side. But all five members in attendance were not ready to approve rezoning to build small homes and one story condos on 34 acres along Villa Maria between The Traditions and Highway 47.
wtaw.com
The Wall That Heals Exhibit Coming to College Station
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, College Station is hosting the Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of The Wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. Ellen Fuller, Co-Chair of TWTH Aggieland, says College Station was selected as one of 32...
KWTX
City of Marlin declares local state of disaster; hopes to receive government funding
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin declared a local state of disaster Monday evening, hoping to receive funding to recover from last week’s winter storm. City officials tell KWTX the declaration was sent to the Governor’s Office, and they are waiting to get approved for assistance in recovering from the winter storm.
wtaw.com
Former College Station Councilman Is Nominated To A Full Term On The Board Of Regents At Texas Southern University
A College Station businessowner and former city councilman has been nominated to serve a full term on the board of regents at Texas Southern University in Houston. James Benham, who was appointed by the governor in October 2020, has served as board secretary and chair of their development and legislative affairs committee.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
Tanner Hoang left off Silver Taps February ceremony
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Silver Taps is held on nearly every first Tuesday of the month at Texas A&M University. The ceremony starts in the evening and honors the lives of current undergraduate and graduate students lost in the previous month. Organizers also connect with the families of those...
wtaw.com
State Senator Charles Schwertner Arrested For DWI By Austin Police
State senator Charles Schwertner, whose district includes Brazos County and much of the Brazos Valley, was arrested on a DWI charge by Austin police. An Austin police spokesperson said this took place following a traffic stop Tuesday during the midnight hour at the intersection of Avenue B and West 45th Street.
KBTX.com
Drug-related arrests in College Station linked to fatal search warrant on Spring Loop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New court documents obtained by KBTX reveal the probable cause College Station police had Wednesday when they executed a trio of early morning search warrants at homes across the city that eventually ended with a man dead and a police officer on leave pending the outcome of a Texas Rangers investigation.
KBTX.com
Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
wtaw.com
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago was executed on Wednesday, the sixth inmate to be put to death in the U.S. this year and the second in as many days. John Balentine,...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
wtaw.com
Man Who Fired At College Station Police During A Search Warrant Is Killed
College Station police officers were shot at Wednesday morning while attempting to serve a search warrant. Police chief Billy Couch said one officer returned fire at a man who fired a shotgun. The man with the shotgun was killed. He was identified as 22 year old Mark Bennett Hopkins of...
Navasota PD: patient at Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital assaults hospital staff members, arrest warrant issued
NAVASOTA, Texas — An arrest warrant for assault has been issued for a man that assaulted three hospital staff members at the Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital, according to a release from Navasota PD. The name of the man or hospital staff members involved was not released by authorities.
Navasota Examiner
Tomczak guilty of Indecency with a Child
ANDERSON – Randy Dwane Tomczak, 50, pled guilty Feb. 6, to Indecency with a Child by Contact and was sentenced to eight years in prison per a plea agreement. The family of the victims chose not to go to a jury trial to prevent further traumatizing of their children.
One dead following officer-involved shooting in College Station, police say
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police Department says an officer-involved shooting has left one dead following an attempt to serve a search warrant at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The man killed has been identified as Mark Bennett Hopkins, a 22-year-old resident of College Station. Next...
