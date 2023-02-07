ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man bites officer during DWI arrest

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is recovering after police say he suffered a significant bite wound during an arrest. Thursday evening, Wallace Police Officers pulled Brandon Murphy over to arrest him for driving while drunk. During the arrest, Murphy tried to run away. When an officer grabbed the man,...
WALLACE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting

SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
SNOW HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Choco Tobacco House break-in suspect arrested

CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — The suspect in a break-in at the Choco Tobacco House in Chocowinity was apprehended by Chocowinity Police Wednesday. The Chocowinity Police Department detailed the arrest of Landon Buck: Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and Injury to Real Property regarding the Choco Tobacco House break-in that occurred on 01/17/2023. Landon Buck was confined at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $8,000 secured bond.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff issues runaway teen alert

STELLA — Sean James Castle has been reported as a habitual runaway from his residence in Stella by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Castle was last seen Feb. 6. Officials are asking anyone with information to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
STELLA, NC
WNCT

Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after the search warrant was executed in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood of Kinston. He was […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Woman shot while inside car, nearby home also hit by gunfire

PINETOPS, Edgecombe County — Chief Stacy Harrell with the Pinetops Police Department said a man came into the department Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to tell them a woman in his car had been shot. It happened around 6 p.m. The man told police the woman was a passenger in...
PINETOPS, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace authorities investigating suspicious death

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department responded to a suspicious death Wednesday and is now treating the case as a homicide. According to the department, on Feb. 8, 2023, WPD responded to a suspicious death at 127 Glendale Village Ln. Upon entry, officers located the body of a 23-year-old Hispanic male.
WALLACE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man airlifted to hospital after police shooting in Rocky Mount

Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, shot a man behind a shopping center on the eastern side of the city Thursday afternoon, the department said in a brief news release. The man was taken to UNC Health Nash and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction after an investigation by the Washington Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation. Police said they received information Thursday that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had “possible bomb-making material at his former residence,” according to a press release. WPD […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

SBI assists in homicide investigation following Wallace man’s death

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - A man’s suspicious death has sparked a homicide investigation in the East. Wallace police found the body of a 23-year-old man at 127 Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday. He has been identified as Rocky Valentin. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
WALLACE, NC

