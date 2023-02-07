Read full article on original website
Related
denver7.com
Purina issues recall of dog food; its toxicity can cause vomiting
The Food and Drug Administration announced that Purina recalled some of its Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated vitamin D levels. The FDA noted that vitamin D is an important nutrient for dogs, but too much of it can cause vomiting, loss...
denver7.com
Report: Health care spending is up, Americans are dying younger
A new report by the Commonwealth Fund found that the U.S. spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product on health care. Yet, Americans are dying younger and are less healthy than those in other high-income countries. The question is, why?. “This report brings together the fundamental contradiction in American...
Comments / 0