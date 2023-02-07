Read full article on original website
Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases
Two arrested in execution of warrant by KPD and LCSO
Shooting victim stable in hospital, $3,000 reward for information, arrest
The victim of a Feb. 9, 2023 shooting in Pinetops has been transported from ECU Health to Duke University where she has a condition of stable. The Pinetops Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The woman was inside a vehicle...
Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges
Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
Man arrested after law enforcement finds methamphetamines during K9 search
SNOW HILL, Greene County — A Snow Hill man was arrested after a traffic stop and search from K9 Sasha. During the search, Sasha alerted officers and they found roughly 24 grams of methamphetamines. It happened on Feb. 6, 2023 around 1:30 a.m. Stefan Blixt, 35, was charged with:
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident
Mother Sentenced To 40-58 Years In Prison For Crimes Against Her Juvenile Daughter
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Following a two week trial in Johnston County Superior Court, a 43 year-old woman has been convicted of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, sexual servitude, and incest. Zuammett Velasco was found guilty and sentenced to serve between 40 and 58 years in state prison.
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
Wallace authorities investigating suspicious death
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department responded to a suspicious death Wednesday and is now treating the case as a homicide. According to the department, on Feb. 8, 2023, WPD responded to a suspicious death at 127 Glendale Village Ln. Upon entry, officers located the body of a 23-year-old Hispanic male.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
