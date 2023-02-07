ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, NC

WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
neusenews.com

Two arrested in execution of warrant by KPD and LCSO

KINSTON — Two men were arrested — one on multiple drug charges — following the execution of a search warrant in the 600 block of Darden Drive in the Meadowbrook neighborhood. Ricky Allen Taylor was arrested after members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SRT team and...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two men arrested in Kinston, one on drug charges

Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting

SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
SNOW HILL, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One arrested in relation to January shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A suspect in a January Kinston shooting was apprehended Wednesday in a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, members of the Kinston Police Department, SWAT Team, and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Special Response Team, with assistance from the NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team served an arrest warrant on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Rd. Grifton, N.C. The warrant was obtained for Ji’keme Hutcherson for his involvement in the January 16th shooting in Kinston. Hutcherson was charged with six counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and he was arrested without incident.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident

jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

SBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in Rocky Mount this afternoon. Rocky Mount police said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle case around 1:45 p.m. when the shooting happened behind the Oakwood Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue. A...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Wallace authorities investigating suspicious death

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department responded to a suspicious death Wednesday and is now treating the case as a homicide. According to the department, on Feb. 8, 2023, WPD responded to a suspicious death at 127 Glendale Village Ln. Upon entry, officers located the body of a 23-year-old Hispanic male.
WALLACE, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

7 men involved in Rocky Mount man’s hotel death, robbery; police confirm 3 at-large

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is shedding more light on an incident that left a 20-year-old dead at a city hotel on Sunday night. Police responded to the Executive Inn on North Wesleyan Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in reference to two men that were injured by gunfire. But now, the police department is saying three men forced themselves inside one of the hotel rooms to commit a robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
PINETOPS, NC

