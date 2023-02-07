Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Set For Holiday 2023 Release
Sticking close to colors of its collegiate-level partners, Jordan Brand is ready to deliver yet another Georgetown-themed colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE. Semi-officially viewed as Player Exclusive releases for the general population, this series of Air Jordan 5 Retro SE drops are giving the fans a taste of what it might be like to be a friend of the program.
sneakernews.com
Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue
Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
Deep Burgundy And Blue Tones Take Over This Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 hasn’t been on the market for too long, but it’s quietly become an important part of the brand’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-up-cycled sneaker appeared in a muted mix of navy and burgundy colors. The mesh and fuse construction across the upper sees the darker of the two colors take over the mudguard, while base layers keep things extra muted in black. Midsole components just above the revolutionary Air Max bubble enjoy a multi-color finish that sees recycled manufacturing floor scraps turn into cushioning. Lastly, the Terrascape offering’s waffle pattern traction underfoot also joins the sustainability initiative, pushing the Swoosh’s “Move to Zero” effort forward.
NME
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Goes In Full Stealth Mode With Reflective Uppers Removed
In 2023, there’s no lack of option when it comes to sneaker colorways, but there will always be that demographic that sticks to the all-black-everything look. Going in stealth mode head to toe has always been a vibe, accentuated only by the right pairs of kicks. In comes the...
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
Rihanna Honors Her Son With "Mom" Ring at Super Bowl Press Conference
Rihanna is one proud mom — just look at her jewelry collection for all the proof you need. On Feb. 9, the multihyphenate stepped out for a Super Bowl halftime show press conference wearing a "mom" ring as a subtle, stylish nod to her and A$AP Rocky's son. The gold nameplate-style ring displays her latest title in cursive font, underlined by a wavy row of small diamonds. It appears to be a custom piece from XIV Karats, a Beverly Hills jeweler Rihanna has repped on numerous occasions.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom GT Jump Resurfaces In Black And Solar Red
Back in 2021, Nike Basketball lifted the curtain on their “Greater Than” (G.T.) series, whose trio of silhouettes were individually designed to cater to three core movements: cutting, running, and jumping. And though almost two-years-old at this point, the Swoosh is still expanding upon the collection, adding to the calendar a few new colorways of the Nike Zoom GT Jump.
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti” Reportedly Returning For Holiday 2023
Holiday 2023 is already exciting enough, as numerous Air Jordans — the Air Jordan 11 “DMP,” Air Jordan 4 “Olive Canvas,” and Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred,” to name a few — are expected to release during the season. But as it turns out, that’s not all the Swoosh has up their sleeve: the LeBron 4 “Graffiti,” too, will be returning at the end of the year, helping commemorate the 20th Anniversary of LeBron James’ partnership with Nike.
sneakernews.com
“Stadium Green” Animates This Nike Air Max 95 Next Nature
Currently in its 28th year on the market, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to be sought out by old and new sneaker fans alike. Recently, the beloved design emerged as part of the brand’s Next Nature initiative in a “Stadium Green” makeover. The bulk of the...
sneakernews.com
Tattoo Artist Steve Wiebe’s Air Jordan 4 PE Features Laser-Etched Uppers
Since entering the League in 2017, Jayson Tatum has begun slowly covering his skin in tattoos drawn from the hand of famed artist Steve Wiebe. Having been contracted to ink a myriad of personal pieces that draw direct inspiration from Tatum’s roots, the work sprawled across the four-time All-Star’s back and legs have now been rendered into a collaborative denim-coated Air Jordan 4 PE.
