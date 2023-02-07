Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Brockton Hospital still closed after fire
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Hospital was still closed as of Friday, days after a 10-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning. The hospital announced Friday that all emergency services, elective procedures and patient care visits are still unavailable. While the hospital itself remains closed, officials with Signature Healthcare said all...
whdh.com
Boston firefighters battle duplex blaze on Hyde Park Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters used ladder trucks to extinguish a fire on Hyde Park Avenue early Sunday morning that left 12 residents displaced, officials said. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 957 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. quickly knocked down the flames. There were no reported injuries.
whdh.com
Truck rolls over on Route 24 North
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A small tanker truck rolled over early Monday morning on Route 24 North near the Stoughton-Randolph line, according to fire officials. The crash happened around 3 a.m. near exits 38 and 41. The truck was seen on its side just off the shoulder. There is no...
whdh.com
Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
whdh.com
Cape Cod men accused of boxing in, shooting at unmarked police cruiser in Hyannis
HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Cape Cod men are facing criminal charges after police say they used their vehicles to box in an unmarked Barnstable Police cruiser before firing a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door in Hyannis late Saturday night. Jordan Berrio, 29, of Centerville,...
whdh.com
16-year-old girl to be arraigned in connection with Jamaica Plain double stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left a 21-year-old woman dead a teen girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at...
whdh.com
Worcester restaurant looks to track down man seen grabbing tip jar
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A BBQ restaurant in Worcester is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say distracted employees before swiping the staff’s tip jar. Social media accounts for B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ on Park Avenue published several photos and a video of...
whdh.com
Emu spotted roaming Brockton streets
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu caught the attention of many Brockton residents when it was seen roaming the city’s streets Thursday night. Police said their phones were ringing with people who were confused about what they were seeing. Surveillance cameras outside the East Side Market in Brockton, meanwhile, captured images of the bird strolling around the neighborhood.
whdh.com
Juvenile arrested in Jamaica Plain double stabbing that left woman dead
BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers responding to a call for a person stabbed at 5 Woodside Ave. around 5 p.m. learned...
whdh.com
2 arrested in Jamaica Plain double stabbing that left victims with life-threatening injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday that left the victims hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers investigating a reported stabbing on Woodside Avenue found the victims suffering from stab wounds after they arrived at a nearby...
whdh.com
MassDOT to close lanes, ramps to test wrong way vehicle detection systems
MassDOT is closing some lanes and ramps this week to test wrong way vehicle detection systems. Each of the closures will run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next morning. Som eof the closures happening this week are on I-93 north near Exit 17, the Mass Pike east near exit 135, and Route 3 south near exit 183 in Chelmsford.
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
whdh.com
Two men accused of trying to drill through door lock in Quincy in attempted break-in
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the lock.
whdh.com
Crowd gathers in Back Bay to get a glimpse of annual ‘Bostonhenge’ sunset
A small crowd gathered in the Back Bay on Saturday to witness the annual “Bostonhenge” sunset, which perfectly aligns with the neighborhood’s layout — similar to an event that takes place every year in New York City. Those on hand snapped pictures down Stuart Street at...
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a missing East Boston teen. Police said Timothy Mason, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 25 when police said he ran away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston. Police described Mason as...
whdh.com
Wayland Public Schools superintendent accuses district of discrimination
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Wayland Superintendent of Schools Dr. Omar Easy is accusing the district of discrimination and has filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD), according to the School Committee. The complaint, which comes after Easy was placed on administrative leave last week, says that members...
whdh.com
Hundreds take ‘Penguin Plunge’ to raise money for NH Special Olympics
HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people in New Hampshire took the “Penguin Plunge” to raise money for the state’s Special Olympics. The annual event was held at Hampton Beach on Sunday and raised more than $890,000. There were also prizes for best costume and for the...
whdh.com
Beverly church hosts prom for people with special needs
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - North Shore Community Baptist Church hosted its 8th prom for people with special needs on Saturday, an event that is put on with the support of the Tim Tebow Foundation. Organizers say the annual event gives participants the opportunity to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a...
whdh.com
Boston ties record, Worcester breaks record with end-of-week warmth
BOSTON (WHDH) - A freezing Friday one week ago has given way to record-tying warmth to end the work week. In Boston, many have welcomed the recent spring-like swing in temperatures even as the weather snarls some common winter activities. With temperatures soaring toward 60 degrees on Friday, many were...
whdh.com
Boston City Hall employee indicted on money laundering charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city employee has been stripped of her duties at city hall after being indicted on money laundering charges. In the meantime, her attorney has defended her character, calling Freda Brasfield an “honorable and dedicated public servant and a deeply valued member of the community.”
