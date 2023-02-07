QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the lock.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO