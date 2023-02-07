ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover

Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Dolly Parton Just Dropped Some Major Career News That Has Fans Floored

We have a hunch that this upcoming New Year's Eve is going to be one for the books!. A little birdie told us that two iconic singers are getting together for a December 31 celebration unlike any other. Well, to be fair, that little birdie came in the form of an Instagram post, but you get the sentiment.
Country Thang Daily

Dance to the Classic Beat of Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again"

In 1977, country music sensation Dolly Parton gave listeners around the world a timeless classic with her hit single "Here You Come Again". Recorded at the RCA Studio in Nashville and produced by legendary music producer Gary Klein, the track features Parton's signature blend of country, pop and folk elements. This upbeat, accessible tune was crafted with the expertise of some of Nashville's top musicians and engineers.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album

Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line”

Holy HELL. They just don’t make ’em like they did in the ’90s anymore, do they? I mean Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt, we’re talking about some of the premiere voices in country music. This morning, I saw a clip of Travis Tritt performing the iconic Johnny Cash hit “I Walk The Line” during a livestream from his house, but it immediately brought me back to some of those old Opry performances from back in the […] The post Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
101.5 KNUE

47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...

