Illinois State

ValueWalk

Lawmakers Push For $700 Illinois Child Tax Credit

The increased federal child tax credit helped keep millions of children out of poverty, but the program ended in December 2021. Although efforts were made at the federal and state levels to revive the program, so far, there haven’t been any concrete developments. Now, lawmakers in Illinois are pushing for a permanent Illinois child tax credit. If approved, the Illinois child tax credit would offer up to $700 to low- and middle-income families each year.
The Center Square

Tax expert says IRS announcement is unprecedented

(The Center Square) – The Internal Revenue Service is asking Illinois taxpayers to hold off on filing their 2022 taxes, a move that may be a first. Last year, Illinois and 18 other states offered inflation relief payments or refunds for taxpayers and now the IRS is uncertain about the taxability of the payments. “The IRS is aware of questions involving special tax refunds or payments made by states in...
The Center Square

Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded pension liability of $80.6 billion among two different tiers of employees. Tier 1 is...
kbsi23.com

Free income tax prep assistance available to some Illinoisians

(KBSI) – Low-to-moderate income families and older adults needing assistance filing their 2022 income taxes can receive free help through several programs across Illinois. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), American Association of Retired Persons’ (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide Program, and the Ladder Up Tax Assistance Program, provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations statewide.
WCIA

Monthly diaper allowance bill proposed by Illinois legislators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Democratic legislators in both chambers are proposing a monthly allowance of diapers for families in need. The proposed bills will allow parents to get $70 a month per child in the Senate’s version of the bill and $30 in the House’s version of the bill if they meet eligibility requirements. “No […]
WCIA

Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
Central Illinois Proud

New law modernizes name change process for prior felons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law signed Friday will allow people with felony convictions to legally change their name after marriage, gender transition, or for their own safety, which they were not permitted to do in the past. House Bill 2542, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Friday, will...
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker signs 15 bills impacting criminal justice, education, elections

(The Center Square) – Starting Jan. 1, 2024, people under 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That's one of 15 different bills Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved Friday. Another law Pritzker signed Friday allows certain individuals with a felony conviction...
lastheplace.com

7 Perks of Having an Illinois BASSET Certification Card

Do you want to enter the exciting world of bartending as a career? If that’s the case, you should get your BASSET certification. A program called BASSET (Beverage Alcohol Sellers and Servers Education and Training) is also required for people who sell or serve alcoholic drinks in Illinois. It...
