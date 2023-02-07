Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
First Annual Black Arts Festival Takes Place at Alkebu-lan Cultural Center, “Pasadena’s Hidden Secret”
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena is a cultural center that has been providing a space for art, education, and community for the past 30 years. Despite its history and contributions to the community, many people are still unaware of its existence. Describing it as a “hidden secret”, Dianne Lewis,...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: 10 Grand Challenges to transform Pasadena’s future
The Arroyo Seco is Pasadena’s largest and most distinctive geographic feature. The magnificent Colorado Street Bridge is one of many crossings that span it. The Rose Bowl, JPL, Kidspace Museum, Rose Bowl Aquatic Center and Brookside Golf Course are all nestled within it. Thousands of daily hikers, bikers, walkers, horse riders, runners and nature lovers are drawn to it.
pasadenanow.com
Five Pasadena Unified High School Seniors Selected to Get Four-Year Full-Tuition College Scholarships
Five high school seniors from the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) have been awarded a four-year full-tuition scholarship from the Posse Los Angeles Foundation. These students, who were selected from a pool of 2,200 nominees, join 90 other students in the Los Angeles area who will receive the prestigious Posse Leadership Scholarship this year.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council Set to Meet Thursday
The upcoming meeting of the Pasadena Unified School District Foster Youth Council is set to take place on February 16, 2022 via zoom video conference. The meeting, which will be held from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. will be a virtual gathering of foster youth council members, foster parents, and representatives from the Pasadena Unified School District. The meeting will include discussions on various topics such as the approval of minutes from the previous meeting, the election of officers, updates from PUSD, and new issues of concern to foster parents.
pasadenanow.com
City Hall, Many City Services Closed Today and Next Monday
City Hall and multiple city services in Pasadena will be closed on Monday, February 13 and then again on Monday, February 20 in observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays. The Citizen Service Center (CSC) will only be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, February 13 and...
pasadenanow.com
Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week
The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 20 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. After Climate Emergency Resolution, PASADENA 100 Says Group Cannot Reduce ‘Vigilance and Commitment’
pasadenanow.com
Proposed 375-Room Pasadena Hotel Goes Before Design Commission Tuesday for Final Review
On Tuesday, Pasadena’s Design Commission will hold a regular meeting to hear and consider the final design review of the new development project located at 1336-1350 & 1347-1365 E. Colorado Boulevard, 35-39 N. Hill Avenue, and 36-56 N. Holliston Avenue in Council Districts 2 & 7. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM at City Hall, Council Chambers, Room S249.
pasadenanow.com
Guy Weston Embree, CEO of Local Bus Company, Dies at 100
Guy Weston Embree, a lifelong resident of Pasadena and a proud World War II Navy veteran, passed away on January 13th at the age of 100. As the Chief Operating Officer of Embree Buses, Inc., a family business founded by his parents, Guy L. and Lula Embree, Weston was fully committed to providing excellent bus transportation services to the Pasadena School District, church groups, and charter tours.
pasadenanow.com
Highlighting the Importance of Quality Healthcare Services: USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s CMO to Present at USC Trojan Affiliates Membership Coffee
Tarina Kang, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer of Verdugo Hills Hospital, will address the USC Trojan Affiliates Membership Coffee on Thursday, March 2, 2023, highlighting the importance of quality care in the healthcare industry. During the event, Dr. Kang will delve into the challenges and opportunities in providing quality care, and the steps Verdugo Hills Hospital has taken to ensure the highest level of service for patients.
pasadenanow.com
It’s Always Special at Velvet
That Game is this weekend, followed closely by Valentine’s Day. How do you enjoy both? One might involve cuddling in front of the TV, and the other, well, might also. Given that, Velvet Cannabis in nearby Eagle Rock might have the perfect accompaniment to the special week. According to Store Manager Priscilla Alkais, the store has a number of specials to make the special week just a little more special.
pasadenanow.com
Real Estate Developer, Political and Civic Leader, Pasadena Resident Nelson Rising Dead at 81
Nelson Rising, a Los Angeles-based real estate developer and political and civic leader who helped shape the built and political environment of leading California cities, died on Thursday, February 9 at his home in Pasadena. He was 81 years old. Rising died of Alzheimer’s, his family said. Rising’s legacy...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Takes a Stand Against Drunk Driving on Super Bowl Sunday, Launches Increased DUI Patrols
The Pasadena Police Dept. is cheering for road safety during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. “Whichever team you’re rooting for in this year’s Big Game, the Pasadena Police Department asks that you enjoy the game responsibly,” said Pasadena Police Cmdr. Bill Grisafe. “If you plan to drink or take drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Rescuers Help Save Woman and Son in Turkey
Members of Los Angeles County Urban Search and Rescue teams who flew to earthquake-ravaged Turkey this week helped pull a woman and her son out of a collapsed building alive, authorities said Saturday. Representatives from the sheriff’s and Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue teams were involved...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water and Power Avoids Winter Price Spike with Stable Electric Rates
Despite a winter of soaring natural gas bills for Californians and proposed rate increases from Southern California Edison, Pasadena Water and Power has held steady, keeping its electric rates unchanged in December and January. Throughout Southern California, utility bills more than doubled this winter compared to one year ago, according...
