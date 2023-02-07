ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skechers & Snoop Dogg Get Sky-High in Super Bowl 2023 Ad

By Jennie Bell
 3 days ago

One of the hardest-working men in hip-hop shows how he does it in a new ad for Skechers.

For its annual Super Bowl commercial, the California-based sneaker company has tapped music legend Snoop Dogg as its spokesman, to tout the Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins. The 30-second spot will air nationally and in Canada during the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The brand said Snoop conceptualized the “All Walks of Life” commercial himself. It follows the West Coast rapper in an action-packed that takes him from his jet to the dog groomer’s to the gridiron and then the Oval Office, with many stops in between.

Set to his megahit track “Who Am I (What’s My Name?),” the Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial also features cameos from some of the brand’s other celebrity partners, including Howie Long and Tony Romo, as well as Snoop’s close pal Martha Stewart, who joined the Skechers family last year.

Check out a teaser video for the spot:

Skechers has a long history of being part of the Super Bowl viewing experience. Its first ad during the big game debuted in 2010 starring Joe Montana, and in 2011 it got people talking with a racy commercial starring Kim Kardashian . Last year, it unveiled two “blazing” videos featuring music icon (and cannabis advocate) Willie Nelson.

But perhaps its most memorable ad was its 2012 commercial , where Mark Cuban watched a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear.

Skechers president Michael Greenberg recently revealed his personal pick from over the years. “The commercial with Mr. Quiggly was one of my favorite all-time spots, but tune in this February. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head in Arizona at this Sunday’s  Super Bowl LVII. The big game will broadcast live starting at 6:30 p.m. EST, on Fox and Fox Deportes, as well as the Fox Sports and NFL+ streaming apps.

