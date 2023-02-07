Police in Golden Valley will start earning more money next year after the city and the union representing the officers reached a new labor agreement. “There’s some criticism that the city management, and leadership in general up here, does not support the police department, and we say time and time again that we really do,” said Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “This is just yet another example of our support.”

