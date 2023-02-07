Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Boys Basketball Beats Jefferson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball team continued an outstanding season with a 76-58 win over Bloomington Jefferson. The Red Knights bolted out to a 12-0 lead to start the game, but the Jaguars battled back and trailed by just two at halftime. It stayed close for a while into...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Gymnast to Compete at 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin
A journey that started 32 years ago is reaching its pinnacle for gymnast Tiffany Carey. This summer she’ll compete in artistic gymnastics at the Special Olympics World Games in Germany. “My dream has been to go to a World Games,” says Carey, 48. She lives in Brooklyn Park and...
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Boys Basketball Edges Totino-Grace to Stay Unbeaten
The Park Center boys basketball passed a tough test Thursday, edging Totino-Grace 68-65 to stay unbeaten. The game matched the top-ranked teams in class AAAA (Park Center) and class AAA (Totino-Grace). Both are defending state champions in their classes, too. Park Center built a 29-22 halftime lead after a first...
ccxmedia.org
Cooper HS Student is a Back-to-Back State Debate Champ
You can’t argue against one senior at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, well at least not easily. Connor Brynteson is a back-to-back state debate champion in the congressional debate format. Officials say that feat has never happened before in the history of the Minnesota State High School League Debate Tournament.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Basketball Remains Unbeaten in NWSC
The Maple Grove girls’ basketball team improved to 14-0 in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 54-49 win over Centennial Tuesday night. The teams were tied 28-all at halftime and the Crimson trailed 42-40 midway through the second half before rallying to win. Kennedy Klick scored 21 points while...
ccxmedia.org
Update: City Leaders Respond to Osseo Water Rate Concerns
In response to concerns from residents over the price of Osseo water, City Administrator Riley Grams says the city is undertaking a comprehensive utility rate study to develop a new rate structure that the city believes will be “fair and equitable” for all property owners. Full Statement:. The...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Entrepreneur Competes for $30K Business Prize
It’s Super Bowl weekend, but at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday there was a different kind of competition — one with thousands of dollars on the line. Hy-Vee hosted the competition in its third “OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit” to support businesses owned by women and persons of color.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Students Enjoy Sweet Potato Comfort Pie
Students in the Robbinsdale School District got a tasty lesson in Black history. Lunch on Friday came with a free slice of sweet potato pie. Kitchen staff in Robbinsdale Area Schools used the recipe of Golden Valley resident Rose McGee and her sweet potato comfort pie. The dessert has roots in Black history dating back to the time of slavery.
ccxmedia.org
Grammy-Winning Artist to Perform at North Hennepin’s JazzFest Feb. 11
A Grammy Award-winning artist will help bring a little New Orleans-style jazz to the northwest metro this weekend. Adonis Rose is the artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. He won a Grammy with the group in 2010 for best large jazz ensemble. This weekend, he’ll be working with...
ccxmedia.org
West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is Sunday, Feb. 26
The West Metro Home Remodeling Fair is on Sunday February 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins. The fair features a wide variety of exhibitors with products and services related to home improvement, including remodeling contractors, architects, landscapers, financial lenders, and more. Golden...
ccxmedia.org
Perpich Arts Student Earns National Acclaim in Fashion Design
Perpich Arts High School senior Catrielle Barnett is racking up an impressive collection of prestigious honors in the arts. The Plymouth teen was recently honored with a YoungArts finalist award in design arts after submitting her collection of clothing art. Barnett is also one of six students nominated for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts program, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Receive Emotional Support Dogs
The Brooklyn Center police and fire departments have two new additions to their teams who they hope will bring comfort during difficult times. Rex and Brooklyn are brother and sister golden retriever puppies. They were donated to Brooklyn Center by a family from northern Minnesota. The puppies will be brought...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Approves Labor Deal to Increase Police Salaries
Police in Golden Valley will start earning more money next year after the city and the union representing the officers reached a new labor agreement. “There’s some criticism that the city management, and leadership in general up here, does not support the police department, and we say time and time again that we really do,” said Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “This is just yet another example of our support.”
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s New Mayor Supports Fully Funding Police
The newly elected mayor of Brooklyn Park believes more resources should be put towards the police department to address the city’s record crime rate. “People say you’re a democrat, you don’t believe in fully funding the police,” said Mayor Hollies Winston. “Well, I’m going to tell you I believe in fully funding the police and I will continue to believe in fully funding the police.”
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns
Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Man Found Guilty of Fentanyl Trafficking
A federal jury found a Maple Grove man guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills and possessing a machine gun. Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of multiple felony counts, including one count of carrying a machine gun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The guilty verdict was announced Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger following a two-day trial.
Comments / 0