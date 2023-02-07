ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Sparkles in Corseted Disco Minidress & Sharp Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Britney Spears took to Instagram to showcase her newest dress.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a new Instagram Reel , wearing a gleaming gold minidress. The strapless style featured a matte base with a corseted bodice and bodycon fit, crafted from nearly sheer fabric. Delicate sequined embellishments and a fringed hem added a glamorous burst of drama to the piece.

“Anyway … this is me last night in my new gold dress !!! Think I need to salsa in this dress,” Spears shared in the caption.

When it came to footwear, Spears completed her outfit with a set of brown leather pumps. The set featured triangular pointed toes with thin squared 3 to 4-inch heels, creating a clean, neutral base that allowed her dress to further shine. However, this wasn’t Spears’ only corseted style moment this month; last week, she also twirled in a corset-paneled minidress and flossy white coat with black ankle-strapped pumps on Reels, as well.

Spears’ footwear choices vary from sleek to bohemian. The “Seal It With A Kiss” singer often wears a range of styles while at home, including pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands such as Manolo Blahnik and Steve Madden. Her off-duty wardrobe also includes Birkenstock slides, Amaranti wedges, and Ugg and Impo boots. When previously on the red carpet, Spears’ sleek styles included pointed-toe, platform and thigh-high sandals from Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Schutz.

