ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Mindy Kaling Elevates Casual Travel Outfit With Prada Fisherman Sandals on Vacation

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e56f2_0kfgRYiB00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling brought a whimsical take to vacation dressing while in Jaipur.

On Monday, the “Office” star shared a photo dump on Instagram , posing against various colorful buildings in the city. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight white puff-sleeved blouse with lacy scalloped trim, paired with dark blue jeans. The casual set was further elevated with a glossy white patent leather Chanel flap handbag, and smoothly finished with a set of thick gold tube-like hoop earrings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

“Swipe to see my new friend,” Kaling captioned her photo dump — which featured her lounging next to a wandering peacock.

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator opted to finish her outfit with a fashionable twist on summer sandals. Kaling’s bohemian outfit was given a stylish boost with a set of Prada’s $850 rubber fisherman sandals , featuring a rounded silhouette with cutout toes and a buckled ankle straps. Topped with Prada’s signature triangular logo nameplate, the matte black set was complete with a thick 2-inch platform and chunky 2.3-inch heels in a lug-sole shape for added edge.

Kaling never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. The “Mindy Project” creator ‘s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

PHOTOS: Discover Kaling’s bold shoe styles in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Minidress for ‘WSJ’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren Sanchez was sharply dressed in a new editorial for The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ magazine. In the new editorial by Daniel Jack Lyons, shared to the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sanchez wore all-black. The former “Extra” correspondent posed on a couch in a black long-sleeved Versace minidress with padded shoulders and a corset bodice. In the shoot, she simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a single ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Goes Business-Chic in Patchwork Trousers With Cropped Button-Down & Webbed Sandals for ‘Fear’ Premiere

Savannah James gave a menswear-inspired ensemble a chic upgrade for her latest appearance. Over the weekend, the matriarch of the LeBron James empire attended the premiere of “Fear” movie. The horror film will officially hit theatres on Jan. 27 and stars Joseph Sikora, Terrence J, T.I. and King Bach. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsey, James wore a white button-down crop top by Maison Margiela. The lightweight separate had billowy sleeves, a sharp collar and a high-low hemline. The media personality teamed the top with patchwork trousers by Doublet. The bottoms included pleats near the waistline and belt...
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
In Style

Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Footwear News

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fur Coat Goes Viral at State of the Union Address 2023 With ‘Cruella de Vil’ Comparisons

Marjorie Taylor Greene wore all-white for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Greene went viral for wearing a cream fur-trimmed coat atop a white midi dress, accented by asymmetric lace paneling. A round red, black and silver pendant necklace, as well as diamond stud earrings, finished her ensemble. However, many online compared the Republican U.S. congresswoman’s outfit to Disney villain Cruella de Vil’s wardrobe from “101 Dalmatians,” due to her choices of colors and textures. “Who wore...
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
Footwear News

Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Makes a Foray Into Leather Dressing With Black Corset, Pants & 5-Inch Heels for Good American

Khloe Kardashian donned head-to-toe leather in her latest social media post. The reality tv star posted to her Instagram on Monday. In her post, she donned a look from Good American. She wore a black faux leather corset top with a square neckline, thick straps and a lace-up back design. She added black faux leather pants to the outfit, which also are from her line. Her pants were high-waisted with a straight-leg opening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Kardashian added a sparkly choker necklace to accessorize the look as well as a thick bracelet. Completing her...
webnewsobserver.com

Kim Kardashian is at her stylish best as she attended son’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian caught attention once again as she arrived at her son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles a few days ago. The 42-year-old reality mogul was also accompanied by daughter Chicago and son Psalm. For the unversed, she shares the trio, as well as her nine-year-old daughter North, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Electric Blue Catsuit With Metallic Stiletto Boots

La La Anthony gave bold blue style a sharp finish for her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the television personality uploaded a new photo on the social media site, which sees her standing on a paved ground and under a ray of lights. “Late nights & bright lights,” Anthony wrote under the post. For the occasion, the “BMF” star wore an electric blue catsuit. The one-piece garment featured long sleeves, a high mock neck, a fitted bodice and skintight leggings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala) To place more emphasis on her look, the “Power” actress simply...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style

LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance. For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings. Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy