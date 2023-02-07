Mindy Kaling Elevates Casual Travel Outfit With Prada Fisherman Sandals on Vacation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling brought a whimsical take to vacation dressing while in Jaipur.

On Monday, the “Office” star shared a photo dump on Instagram , posing against various colorful buildings in the city. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight white puff-sleeved blouse with lacy scalloped trim, paired with dark blue jeans. The casual set was further elevated with a glossy white patent leather Chanel flap handbag, and smoothly finished with a set of thick gold tube-like hoop earrings.

“Swipe to see my new friend,” Kaling captioned her photo dump — which featured her lounging next to a wandering peacock.

When it came to footwear, the “Never Have I Ever” creator opted to finish her outfit with a fashionable twist on summer sandals. Kaling’s bohemian outfit was given a stylish boost with a set of Prada’s $850 rubber fisherman sandals , featuring a rounded silhouette with cutout toes and a buckled ankle straps. Topped with Prada’s signature triangular logo nameplate, the matte black set was complete with a thick 2-inch platform and chunky 2.3-inch heels in a lug-sole shape for added edge.

Kaling never shies away from a bold look, often wearing ensembles featuring with bright colors, glamorous textures and joyful prints from brands including Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. The “Mindy Project” creator ‘s optimistic wardrobe also features an array of colorful sandals and pumps from designers like Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Sophia Webster. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and low-heeled Kate Spade sandals.

