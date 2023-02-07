ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

VF Corp. Stock Rises After-Market Despite Revenue Declines in Q3

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQ0WS_0kfgRXpS00

Shares for VF Corp. rose 4.3% in after market trading on Tuesday after posting third quarter earnings that decreased from the same period last year but beat estimates.

In the quarter, the Denver-based company reported that its net revenue decreased by 3% to $3.5 billion, down from $3.6 billion the same period last year.

The company’s bottom line totaled $507.87 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $517.80 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year’s third quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters, which sent the stock higher Tuesday afternoon.

By brand, Vans and Dickies led the losses this quarter, with the footwear brand down 13% to $926.9 million in sales for Q3. Dickies was down 16% to $177 million.

Standout performance came at VF’s outdoor brands, led by The North Face. The brand’s sales were up 7% to $1.2 billion in sales this quarter, while Timberland’s sales were flat at $595.5 million in the third quarter.

In the company’s third quarter earnings statement on Tuesday, interim president and CEO role at VF Corp. Benno Dorer noted that VF was “evaluating and deploying a series of strategic actions” to strengthen the company’s financial position.

These actions include a review of “strategic alternatives” of the company’s Global Packs business, consisting of the Kipling, Eastpak and JanSport brands. “While these iconic and profitable businesses are strong contributors of value, VF is committed to ensuring they are optimally positioned to achieve their full potential while enhancing management focus on the company’s greatest strategic priorities,” the company noted in the earnings release.

This move would be in line with a December report by Bloomberg , which cited people close to the talks who said a deal could value the backpack and apparel brand at close to $500 million.

What’s more, the company also said on Tuesday it will conclude a number of asset sales during the second half of this fiscal year, including the sale and leaseback of VF’s European headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland – which the company just announced in December would be expanding.

“We are committed to improving execution through a sharpened focus on the biggest consumer opportunities and enhanced operational performance,” Dorer said in a statement. “Consistent with this objective, we are shifting resource priorities across the company, including by reducing the dividend, exploring the sale of non-core assets, cutting costs and eliminating non-strategic spend, while enhancing the focus on the consumer through targeted investments.”

Looking ahead, the company is sticking to its previous guidance, with total revenues for fiscal 2023 expected to be up approximately 3% in constant dollars. For Vans, VF is expecting revenue to decline by high single digits, and the North Face is expected to be up at least 14% in constant dollars for the year.

“We are confident these actions will enable a return to profitable and sustainable growth and, with that, strong shareholder value creation,” Dorer added.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Price Increases at Michael Kors and Inflation Hit Capri’s Q3 Earnings

Shares for Capri Holdings were down more than 25% on Wednesday morning after the company posted disappointing results in the third quarter, missed earnings expectations and cut its annual profit forecast. The company, which owns Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace, reported total revenue in the third quarter of $1.51 billion, a decline of 6% from the same time last year. Net income in the period was $225 million, down from $322 million in the prior year. Revenue fell across the company’s luxury brands this quarter. Michael Kors revenue fell 7.2% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168...
Footwear News

Younger Consumers Help Tapestry Beat Q2 Expectations, But Stuart Weitzman Takes Hit From China Shutdowns & Wholesale

Stuart Weitzman saw sales heavily impacted by China shutdowns and wholesale declines in Tapestry’s otherwise positive second quarter earnings on Thursday. In fact, shares for Tapestry Inc. were up 6% after the company raised its outlook for the full fiscal year 2023 after it beat expectations in the holiday season. The New York-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net sales in the second quarter of $2.03 billion, down 5% from the same time last year. Net income, however, was $330 million, or earnings per share of $1.36, up from $318 million and earnings per diluted share of...
Footwear News

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Fur Coat Goes Viral at State of the Union Address 2023 With ‘Cruella de Vil’ Comparisons

Marjorie Taylor Greene wore all-white for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Greene went viral for wearing a cream fur-trimmed coat atop a white midi dress, accented by asymmetric lace paneling. A round red, black and silver pendant necklace, as well as diamond stud earrings, finished her ensemble. However, many online compared the Republican U.S. congresswoman’s outfit to Disney villain Cruella de Vil’s wardrobe from “101 Dalmatians,” due to her choices of colors and textures. “Who wore...
CNBC

U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs

L'Oreal reported 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations, down from 9.1% in the third quarter. Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus told CNBC beauty was an "affordable indulgence" that customers were continuing to spend on despite cost of living pressures. End of year sales in China were...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Mother Gloria James Celebrates His NBA All-Time Scoring Record in Camo Style

LeBron James’ mother Gloria James attended the Laker’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles yesterday. Joined by her family courtside, Gloria watched her son surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record in a record-breaking performance. For the occasion, Gloria wore a camouflage jacket with tan trousers. She accessorized with a silver-toned necklace and earrings. Gloria went on to praise her son’s on-court accomplishments post-game while highlighting the work he’s accomplished off-court. In a video shared on LeBron James Family Foundation’s Twitter account, Gloria cited his work with the foundation which included encouraging active lifestyles among the youth of Akron, Ohio, his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jill Biden Shines in Purple Silk Dress & Floral Dior Pumps at State of the Union Address 2023

Dr. Jill Biden brought tonal style to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The event was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Biden wore a purple silk knee-length dress. Her orchid-toned piece featured a belted silhouette, accentuated with a rounded collar and elbow-length sleeves. Finishing the first lady’s outfit were small gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and two shining bracelets, as well as a classic gold watch. For footwear, Biden wore one of her go-to shoes: Dior’s J’Adior pumps. The $1,150 style featured pointed toes and...
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Means Business in Maroon Suit & Leather Pumps at State of the Union Address 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris suited up for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Harris arrived in a deep maroon blazer and matching trousers. Her suit was layered over a lighter-toned dark red silk blazer with a gathered neckline, creating a two-toned statement. Finishing the politician’s ensemble were dark glossy black pearl stud earrings, as well as a matching necklace — one of her jewelry style signatures. When it came to footwear, Harris finished her suit with...
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Daughter Zhuri James Cheers in Chunky Boots As Her Dad Breaks NBA All-Time Scoring Record at Lakers Game

Zhuri James watched her father, Basketball living legend LeBron James, making history last night during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena. Zhuri was sitting courtside with her mom, Savannah James, family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Zhuri wore a white crochet top which she wore overtop an undershirt. On bottom, the fashionable 8-year-old sported light-wash jeans with an oversized casual flair. Zhuri carried a clear cross-body bag and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace. As for her hair, the young star had her dark tresses styled in mid-length braids. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Slips on Metallic ‘Ugly Sandals’ & Ripped Jeans for Family Outing With John Legend & Son Miles Stephens

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were a casual coordinated couple during their latest outing on Feb. 8. The superstar duo was spotted strolling through the streets of Los Angeles with their 4-year-old son Miles Stephens. Teigen looked cozy for the family day out. The model wore a gray knee-length cardigan sweater with a coordinating tank top. She paired both pieces with high-waist denim boyfriend jeans. The bottoms featured distressed detailing along the leg and large slits on the knee. She accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a black crossbody bag. Completing the “Lip Sync” battle host’s look was a pair of “ugly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Slips on Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ Sneakers As His Dad Breaks NBA Scoring Record at Lakers Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. attended his father LeBron James’ record-breaking basketball game yesterday in Los Angeles. Joined by his family, Bronny sat courtside to watch LeBron make history, successfully surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record during the Laker’s match against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bronny sported a black crewneck sweater in an oversized fit with a graphic on the front that gave the top a streetwear vibe. Coordinating with the neutral color scheme, the high school basketball player wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Nancy Pelosi Chooses Vibrant Magenta Suit & Ukraine Flag Brooch for State of the Union Address 2023

Nancy Pelosi brought meaningful style — with a pop of color — to President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Pelosi wore a bright pink suit. Featuring a vibrant magenta blazer and matching trousers, the Democratic representative for California’s set was layered atop a matte white blouse. Pearl stud earrings, as well as a yellow and blue flag pin — showing support for the country of Ukraine — meaningfully finished her ensemble. When it came to footwear, Pelosi’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Senator Krysten Sinema Gets Colorful in Yellow Dress With Dramatic Sleeves, Rainbow Watch & Glossy Booties at State of the Union Address 2023

Krysten Sinema was colorfully dressed for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. The address was held at 9 p.m. on Feb. 7., highlighting the current condition of the United States of America. During the occasion, Sinema arrived in a light yellow midi dress with a slit skirt and satin-textured flared sleeves. The senior U.S. senator from Arizona’s ensemble was equally brightly accessorized with a rainbow-banded watch, as well as a beaded bracelet, thick gold cuff and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Sinema donned a set of complementary yellow booties. Her ankle-high style appeared to feature front-stitched glossy...
ARIZONA STATE
Footwear News

LeBron James’s Pre-Game Outfit Announced He Was Ready to Break the NBA All-Time Scoring Record

LeBron James had a night to remember at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night. The basketball player beat six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record, which he held for 39 years, during the game between James’ Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers fans knew the night would be a memorable one as soon as James arrived at the Crypto.com Arena. The player, who is known for his pre-game outfits, arrived dressed to impress. Photos of James’ ensemble went viral on the internet, garnering over 1.3 million views on Twitter and over three million views on the basketball...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Under Armour Beat Expectations in Q3 — And Footwear Was a Major Growth Driver

Under Armour reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Wednesday. The Baltimore-based brand reported revenues of $1.6 billion, up 3% over last year. Net income was $122 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.16. Both earnings and revenues exceeded the expectations of analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. In footwear, a standout category for the brand, sales were up 25% to $354 million. In a call with analysts, executives highlighted the strength of the running, basketball and American football, which continue to drive momentum for the brand. Apparel revenue decreased 2% to $1 billion and accessories revenue declined 2% to $105...
CNBC

GitLab to cut 7% of workforce, or about 130 employees, sending shares down

GitLab will reduce its headcount by 7%, or about 130 positions. CEO Sid Sijbrandij cited a tough macroeconomic environment and a commitment to "responsible growth." Shares dropped about 12% on the news. CEO Sid Sijbrandij said in a message to employees Thursday that the company is reducing its headcount by...
Footwear News

Footwear News

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy