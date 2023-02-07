ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

Face of Facial Plastic Surgery

Voted one of the Best Doctors in Dallas for plastic surgery for the 18th consecutive year, Dr. Benjamin Bassichis continues his devotion to lifelong facial health and beauty at his well-respected, cutting-edge practice, the Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Bassichis earned prestigious double board certification in facial plastic and...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Face of Employment Law

Employment law during a global pandemic. No one taught us how to navigate this in business school or law school. But lawyers, executives, employers, and the courts had to quickly adapt to new ways of doing business. And some of the biggest challenges were tackled by C-suite executives forced to make difficult decisions in unprecedented times.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Face of Estate Planning and Trusts

Aubrey Boswell was drawn to the practice of estate planning and probate when he realized the importance these areas hold in everyone’s lives. He values helping clients leave a meaningful legacy and helping to protect that legacy after a loved one passes away. Before opening his own practice, Boswell...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center

DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Craving the Perfect Hot Chicken?

Crimson Coward. This is the unique name of a local restaurant that may not sound familiar at first, unless you’ve happened upon other locations of the Nashville hot chicken concept in California and Virginia. Now, there is a new location in Frisco, which is the first in Texas, and there are more on the way. The word ‘Crimson’ is a type of red rooster, and then there’s ‘Coward,’ because if you decide to order the “BURRRRN, Baby, Burn” flavor, you may feel like one after a few hot-but-worth-it bites.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
TEXAS STATE
enchantingtexas.com

14 Best Things to do in Plano, Texas

Plano, Texas is a vibrant community located in Collin County, just north of Dallas. Known for its urban attractions and vibrant mixed use development areas, Plano is a top destination for tourists in North Texas. Why Visit Plano?. From high-end shopping and eateries to unique attractions like the Interurban Railway...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: Prosper Cook Children’s Campus Opens and Recognition for Medical City Plano

The 23-acre Cook Children’s medical campus in Prosper is now open. An urgent care center and several primary care physician offices were opened in 2019, followed by a medical office building and an outpatient surgery center in 2020. A new emergency department, an infusion center, an imaging center, a pharmacy, and an inpatient unit with intensive care beds are among the many new facilities that will help support the growing needs of Prosper and surrounding communities.
PROSPER, TX
WFAA

Here come the homebuyers again!

DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

For Three Nights (And 30 Years), Old 97’s Were the Only Band That Mattered

The Old 97’s long ago achieved the kind of national fandom that could be just another feather in the hat that is Texas’ storied music history. But over much of the band’s three decades in existence, they were more likely to be described as just a “Dallas band,” separated from the state that made them.
DALLAS, TX
socialwhirl.com

Dress In Your Cowboy Chic and Join Us at The Texas Independence Day Celebration Valor and Swagger benefiting the Dallas Historical Society

Get your tickets now for the Saturday, February 25, 2023 Celebration!. (Featured photo from 2022 celebration: Mary Pickens, Michelle Meadows and Susan Jenevein)*. The Dallas Historical Society invites everyone to dress in their Cowboy Chic and join in the Texas Independence Day Celebration themed Valor and Swagger on Saturday evening, February 25, 2023 at the beautifully renovated Hall of State.
DALLAS, TX
Motley Fool

Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

A Documentary Presents a Grapevine Gymnast’s Brain Injury, and Recovery, as Inspiration

Jon Michael Simpson was a sophomore film student at the University of Texas with Hollywood dreams. He never dreamed his debut project would instead bring him back home. Simpson’s documentary Hi, I’m Blake chronicles the arduous and somewhat miraculous recovery of Grapevine teenager Blake Hyland from a traumatic brain injury suffered during a gymnastics accident in 2014.
GRAPEVINE, TX
wbap.com

Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations

SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

