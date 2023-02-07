Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where the New UTSW and Children’s Health Pediatric Hospital Will Be Built
Children’s Health and UT Southwestern are eyeing a site where Bass Administrative and Clinical Center currently resides, on the southeast corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane, for its new pediatric campus, according to briefings by UTSW president Dr. Daniel Podolsky. Last month, D CEO obtained request for...
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
dmagazine.com
dmagazine.com
Methodist Health expands ER at southern Dallas hospital
Methodist Charlton Medical Center has cut the ribbon on an expansion of its emergency room. The hospital on Wheatland Road south of I-20 has nearly doubled the capacity of its emergency room to 70 beds.
New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center
DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
dmagazine.com
Craving the Perfect Hot Chicken?
Crimson Coward. This is the unique name of a local restaurant that may not sound familiar at first, unless you’ve happened upon other locations of the Nashville hot chicken concept in California and Virginia. Now, there is a new location in Frisco, which is the first in Texas, and there are more on the way. The word ‘Crimson’ is a type of red rooster, and then there’s ‘Coward,’ because if you decide to order the “BURRRRN, Baby, Burn” flavor, you may feel like one after a few hot-but-worth-it bites.
You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
Arlington mobile pantry to deliver 1,200 pounds of food a week
The City of Arlington and Arlington Charities are launching a mobile food pantry to provide produce and other fresh food to neighborhoods considered “food deserts.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rural Group Raising Money, Support to Build Cubes to House Homeless Veterans
Groups that help homeless veterans in rural Texas communities say they need more support finding homes for heroes. The latest Point-in Time (PIT) Count shows there were roughly 1900 homeless veterans in Texas in 2022. Former Army Medic Charlene Tubbs says she spent two weeks living in her car before...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do in Plano, Texas
Plano, Texas is a vibrant community located in Collin County, just north of Dallas. Known for its urban attractions and vibrant mixed use development areas, Plano is a top destination for tourists in North Texas. Why Visit Plano?. From high-end shopping and eateries to unique attractions like the Interurban Railway...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Prosper Cook Children’s Campus Opens and Recognition for Medical City Plano
The 23-acre Cook Children’s medical campus in Prosper is now open. An urgent care center and several primary care physician offices were opened in 2019, followed by a medical office building and an outpatient surgery center in 2020. A new emergency department, an infusion center, an imaging center, a pharmacy, and an inpatient unit with intensive care beds are among the many new facilities that will help support the growing needs of Prosper and surrounding communities.
Here come the homebuyers again!
DALLAS — You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand the theory of price relativity. You know how when you were paying $2.40 for a gallon of gasoline and then it went up to $2.89 you lost your mind? But when it kept rising to nearly $4 per gallon, that $2.89 price per gallon started looking like an absolute bargain.
North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
dmagazine.com
For Three Nights (And 30 Years), Old 97’s Were the Only Band That Mattered
The Old 97’s long ago achieved the kind of national fandom that could be just another feather in the hat that is Texas’ storied music history. But over much of the band’s three decades in existence, they were more likely to be described as just a “Dallas band,” separated from the state that made them.
socialwhirl.com
Dress In Your Cowboy Chic and Join Us at The Texas Independence Day Celebration Valor and Swagger benefiting the Dallas Historical Society
Get your tickets now for the Saturday, February 25, 2023 Celebration!. (Featured photo from 2022 celebration: Mary Pickens, Michelle Meadows and Susan Jenevein)*. The Dallas Historical Society invites everyone to dress in their Cowboy Chic and join in the Texas Independence Day Celebration themed Valor and Swagger on Saturday evening, February 25, 2023 at the beautifully renovated Hall of State.
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
dmagazine.com
A Documentary Presents a Grapevine Gymnast’s Brain Injury, and Recovery, as Inspiration
Jon Michael Simpson was a sophomore film student at the University of Texas with Hollywood dreams. He never dreamed his debut project would instead bring him back home. Simpson’s documentary Hi, I’m Blake chronicles the arduous and somewhat miraculous recovery of Grapevine teenager Blake Hyland from a traumatic brain injury suffered during a gymnastics accident in 2014.
wbap.com
Carroll ISD in Southlake Now Face 8 Civil Rights Investigations
SOUTHLAKE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is facing even more scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Education. The district is now the subject of eight federal civil rights investigations, a DOE official confirmed on Thursday. The probes come in the wake of the controversial decisions in...
