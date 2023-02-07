The Phoenix Suns looked like a team dead in the water from late December to early January; their offense was sputtering, and their supporting cast was not able to weather the lengthy injury absence of Devin Booker. But the Suns put their foot down on Thursday midnight ET, and pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history by acquiring Kevin Durant for a package headlined by Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and four first-round picks.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO