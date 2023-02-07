Read full article on original website
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
NBC Sports
Celtics’ role players make pre-trade deadline statement vs. Sixers
BOSTON -- We’ve heard the talk for about a month now. Yes, the Celtics have the NBA’s best record, but they could use more big man depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams, or at least another capable wing to ease the burden on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
GP2 returns to Warriors in trade with Portland; James Wiseman traded to Detroit: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves. KRON On is streaming news live now The Warriors […]
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
LeBron James Took Two Goats To Dinner Party After Breaking All-Time Scoring Record
LeBron James found an interesting way to celebrate after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record.
NBC Sports
Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman
By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
NBC Sports
Warriors' title defense got much bumpier with KD trade to Suns
The Phoenix Suns, shaken to the core after a graceless NBA playoff exit last May, decided Wednesday night to go full throttle this season by reportedly trading for Kevin Durant. A few hours before the Suns dropped their trade bomb, the Los Angeles Lakers completed their midseason makeover and it’s...
NBC Sports
Kevin O'Connor: Grant Williams trade is 'definitely possible'
Will Wednesday night mark Grant Williams' final game with the Boston Celtics?. Williams, a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. Teams reportedly have called the Celtics about the fourth-year forward, though it's unclear whether Boston has any interest in moving him.
Why Grizzlies must trade for O.G. Anunoby after Suns acquire Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns looked like a team dead in the water from late December to early January; their offense was sputtering, and their supporting cast was not able to weather the lengthy injury absence of Devin Booker. But the Suns put their foot down on Thursday midnight ET, and pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history by acquiring Kevin Durant for a package headlined by Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and four first-round picks.
NBC Sports
Report: C's could package these two players for center upgrade
Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics have been quiet with the 2023 NBA trade deadline looming, but they reportedly have been doing their due diligence. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Celtics are "exploring the combined outgoing value" of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and forward Danilo Gallinari as they search for an upgrade at the center position. Fischer identifies Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) and Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) as potential fits who would make sense financially.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Wednesday’s Game
According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture
Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out...
NBC Sports
Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion
Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
NBC Sports
Report: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy
Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources, putting a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy. Per Charania, the Warriors' examination of Payton revealed that his previous core muscle injury could keep...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Waiver Wire & schedule notes: Sorting out options after explosive trade deadline
Wow. What a week. Arguably the most impactful trade deadline in NBA history wrapped up yesterday, and the final tallies are astounding. The dust is still settling as the league processes the trades that involved 28 teams (all but the Cavaliers and Bulls), more than 55 players, nine first-round picks*, and 46 second-round picks** -- highlighted, of course, by one of the 15 greatest players of all time swapping places with last season's runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Grizzlies
The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28) will face the Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) on Friday night at FedExForum. Minnesota is coming off a 143-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Three players posted a career-high in points in the game – Jaylen Nowell with 30 points, Luka Garza with 25 points, and Josh Minott with 12 points. Anthony Edwards posted a team-high 31 points.
