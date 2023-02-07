ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman

By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors' title defense got much bumpier with KD trade to Suns

The Phoenix Suns, shaken to the core after a graceless NBA playoff exit last May, decided Wednesday night to go full throttle this season by reportedly trading for Kevin Durant. A few hours before the Suns dropped their trade bomb, the Los Angeles Lakers completed their midseason makeover and it’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Kevin O'Connor: Grant Williams trade is 'definitely possible'

Will Wednesday night mark Grant Williams' final game with the Boston Celtics?. Williams, a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. Teams reportedly have called the Celtics about the fourth-year forward, though it's unclear whether Boston has any interest in moving him.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Why Grizzlies must trade for O.G. Anunoby after Suns acquire Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns looked like a team dead in the water from late December to early January; their offense was sputtering, and their supporting cast was not able to weather the lengthy injury absence of Devin Booker. But the Suns put their foot down on Thursday midnight ET, and pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history by acquiring Kevin Durant for a package headlined by Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and four first-round picks.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: C's could package these two players for center upgrade

Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics have been quiet with the 2023 NBA trade deadline looming, but they reportedly have been doing their due diligence. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Celtics are "exploring the combined outgoing value" of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and forward Danilo Gallinari as they search for an upgrade at the center position. Fischer identifies Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) and Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) as potential fits who would make sense financially.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala

The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture

Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum. has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion

Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy

Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources, putting a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy. Per Charania, the Warriors' examination of Payton revealed that his previous core muscle injury could keep...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Waiver Wire & schedule notes: Sorting out options after explosive trade deadline

Wow. What a week. Arguably the most impactful trade deadline in NBA history wrapped up yesterday, and the final tallies are astounding. The dust is still settling as the league processes the trades that involved 28 teams (all but the Cavaliers and Bulls), more than 55 players, nine first-round picks*, and 46 second-round picks** -- highlighted, of course, by one of the 15 greatest players of all time swapping places with last season's runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.
UTAH STATE
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28) will face the Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) on Friday night at FedExForum. Minnesota is coming off a 143-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Three players posted a career-high in points in the game – Jaylen Nowell with 30 points, Luka Garza with 25 points, and Josh Minott with 12 points. Anthony Edwards posted a team-high 31 points.
MEMPHIS, TN

