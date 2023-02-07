Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Yardbarker
Why Titans' Mike Vrabel texted Eagles' A.J. Brown ahead of Super Bowl
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel texted Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown before Brown faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. "Coach Vrabel reached out to me," Brown told reporters, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' website. "I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee. There's nothing but love, and they are still showing me love, too. Of course, I wish the organization well. I have teammates and friends on that team, you know, so I want them to succeed."
Texans Target Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator
The highly-sought after assistant, Chris Harris, has been getting calls about becoming a defensive coordinator, most recently from DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Mike Vrabel on what OC hire means for Ryan Tannehill: 'I don’t think anything'
After the Tennessee Titans announced the promotion of Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator among several coaching-staff changes, some fans and media took that as a sign that Ryan Tannehill would be back in 2023. And, some took this quote from head coach Mike Vrabel on what the move means for...
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
NFL world reacts to huge Titans news
The Tennessee Titans promoted pass-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly’s promotion comes in response to head coach Mike Vrabel letting former offensive coordinator Todd Downing go earlier in the offseason. “Titans elevate Tim Kelly to Offensive Coordinator while making several new additions and changes,” the team announced on Tuesday in a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Titans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Frank Reich’s Panthers staff taking shape: Dom Capers returns, Josh McCown to coach QBs
Carolina head coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff added a pair of notable names on Friday. Former Panthers head coach Dom Capers and former NFL QB Josh McCown will head to Carolina.
NBC Sports
How 'electric' Harrison already is impressing Kapler, Webb
When the Giants gathered for FanFest on Saturday, the two most popular players were Northern California natives -- Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb -- who have turned into stars not far from the fields they grew up on. If all goes according to plan for the team's top pitching prospect, another one will soon join the mix.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion
We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
NBC Sports
Report: Colts tell Wink Martindale he won’t be their head coach
The wait to find out who will be the next head coach of the Colts is expected to last a little while longer, but Friday brings word of one coach who is reportedly no longer in the running. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Giants defensive coordinator...
Tyler’s Takes: Vrabel Comment on Tannehill was NOT an Endorsement
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made an interesting comment on quarterback Ryan Tannehill during his recent presser that some are misconstruing as an ‘endorsement’ of the polarizing passer.
Yardbarker
Texans Hiring Matt Burke As Defensive Coordinator
The Texans also had interest in Titans defensive passing game coordinator Chris Harris, 49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin and Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel for the job. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans,...
atozsports.com
Why the Titans should avoid trading for the number one pick
With the Chicago Bears, a team that does not have a need at quarterback, holding the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation and potential trade packages are beginning to take over the NFL rumor mill. The Tennessee Titans are the latest team to have rumored interest in trading for Chicago’s top pick.
Apparently Titans Open Path to Get Bryce Young, Treylon Burks Together
Social media saying Tennessee one of teams that's made offer to Bears for top spot.
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors bring GP2 back in trade with Blazers
The Warriors reportedly have brought Gary Payton II back in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Per Wojnarowski, the Warriors are sending Kevin Knox and five second-round draft picks to the Blazers. This story will be updated...
Comments / 1