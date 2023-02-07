Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel texted Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown before Brown faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. "Coach Vrabel reached out to me," Brown told reporters, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' website. "I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee. There's nothing but love, and they are still showing me love, too. Of course, I wish the organization well. I have teammates and friends on that team, you know, so I want them to succeed."

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO