Nashville, TN

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Why Titans' Mike Vrabel texted Eagles' A.J. Brown ahead of Super Bowl

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel texted Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown before Brown faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. "Coach Vrabel reached out to me," Brown told reporters, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' website. "I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee. There's nothing but love, and they are still showing me love, too. Of course, I wish the organization well. I have teammates and friends on that team, you know, so I want them to succeed."
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Titans news

The Tennessee Titans promoted pass-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly’s promotion comes in response to head coach Mike Vrabel letting former offensive coordinator Todd Downing go earlier in the offseason. “Titans elevate Tim Kelly to Offensive Coordinator while making several new additions and changes,” the team announced on Tuesday in a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Titans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

How 'electric' Harrison already is impressing Kapler, Webb

When the Giants gathered for FanFest on Saturday, the two most popular players were Northern California natives -- Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb -- who have turned into stars not far from the fields they grew up on. If all goes according to plan for the team's top pitching prospect, another one will soon join the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion

We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Colts tell Wink Martindale he won’t be their head coach

The wait to find out who will be the next head coach of the Colts is expected to last a little while longer, but Friday brings word of one coach who is reportedly no longer in the running. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Giants defensive coordinator...
Yardbarker

Texans Hiring Matt Burke As Defensive Coordinator

The Texans also had interest in Titans defensive passing game coordinator Chris Harris, 49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin and Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel for the job. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans,...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Why the Titans should avoid trading for the number one pick

With the Chicago Bears, a team that does not have a need at quarterback, holding the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation and potential trade packages are beginning to take over the NFL rumor mill. The Tennessee Titans are the latest team to have rumored interest in trading for Chicago’s top pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors bring GP2 back in trade with Blazers

The Warriors reportedly have brought Gary Payton II back in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Per Wojnarowski, the Warriors are sending Kevin Knox and five second-round draft picks to the Blazers. This story will be updated...
PORTLAND, OR

