Read full article on original website
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Making climate data actionable for CT communities
America’s state and municipal leaders are gazing into the future, only to see climate change materialize as a real, catastrophic risk to infrastructure. One in three Americans say they have been personally affected by an extreme weather event in the past two years. And 90 percent of U.S. counties have experienced at least one federal declaration of a climate disaster in the last decade.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: The time is now for justice reinvestment
In Connecticut, we are moving away from mass incarceration. Due in part to an expansion of mental health and substance abuse treatment options and other programs that diverted people from the criminal justice system, the number of people in state prisons and jails has fallen from 19,894 incarcerated people in February 2008 (peak population) to 10,061 in December 2022.
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: CT battled over introducing taxes. But no one has ever gotten rid of them
At least we know the theme song of the 2023 General Assembly session. There’s always one. Few were louder than when everyone raised their voices like honking horns about Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposal to revive tolls during his first year in office. This one may not be quite...
wiltonbulletin.com
For National Pizza Day, here's some fresh CT pizza news
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but Connecticut's favorite food is making headlines all year round. Here's some of the latest pizza news from the Nutmeg State, featuring new pizzeria openings, new menu additions, celebrity sightings and an update on (another) attempt to make pizza Connecticut's state food.
wiltonbulletin.com
Behind UConn president Radenka Maric's shift from athletics skeptic to supporter: 'Gives us prominence'
STORRS — It was through the lens of a telescope, so to speak, that Radenka Maric first examined UConn athletics and its place in the university’s financial landscape. As a scientist, as an educator, she considered the commitment — millions over millions of dollars, annually — to be an exorbitantly expensive endeavor that didn’t necessarily align with her own life’s work or the central mission for an institution of higher learning.
wiltonbulletin.com
MLK39 project, still in progress, aims to bring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream to CT towns
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A mural depicting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., President John F. Kennedy and former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looking out over Kennedy Park in Danbury is a reminder of the importance of fighting for civil rights, residents say.
wiltonbulletin.com
Will UConn basketball teams continue to play at Hartford's XL Center? 'You betcha'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As Gov. Ned Lamont unveiled his biennial budget proposal Wednesday, UConn athletics seemingly emerged as a point of leverage for the school. Lamont’s budget did not address the loss of expiring funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that...
wiltonbulletin.com
No. 21 UConn men's basketball at No. 23 Creighton: Time, TV and what you need to know
When the UConn men's basketball team dropped an 82-76 decision at Marquette on Jan. 11, it was the Huskies' third straight loss to a ranked opponent on the road this season, and their 17th straight dating all the way back to a January 2014 win at Memphis. It also appeared...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn men's basketball center Adama Sanogo finalist for two prestigious college awards
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn men's basketball junior Adama Sanogo remained on one prestigious list recognizing standout college basketball players, and has debuted on another. Sanogo is a member of the top-10 list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, which...
Comments / 0