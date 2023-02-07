ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Making climate data actionable for CT communities

America’s state and municipal leaders are gazing into the future, only to see climate change materialize as a real, catastrophic risk to infrastructure. One in three Americans say they have been personally affected by an extreme weather event in the past two years. And 90 percent of U.S. counties have experienced at least one federal declaration of a climate disaster in the last decade.
Opinion: The time is now for justice reinvestment

In Connecticut, we are moving away from mass incarceration. Due in part to an expansion of mental health and substance abuse treatment options and other programs that diverted people from the criminal justice system, the number of people in state prisons and jails has fallen from 19,894 incarcerated people in February 2008 (peak population) to 10,061 in December 2022.
For National Pizza Day, here's some fresh CT pizza news

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, but Connecticut's favorite food is making headlines all year round. Here's some of the latest pizza news from the Nutmeg State, featuring new pizzeria openings, new menu additions, celebrity sightings and an update on (another) attempt to make pizza Connecticut's state food.
Behind UConn president Radenka Maric's shift from athletics skeptic to supporter: 'Gives us prominence'

STORRS — It was through the lens of a telescope, so to speak, that Radenka Maric first examined UConn athletics and its place in the university’s financial landscape. As a scientist, as an educator, she considered the commitment — millions over millions of dollars, annually — to be an exorbitantly expensive endeavor that didn’t necessarily align with her own life’s work or the central mission for an institution of higher learning.
