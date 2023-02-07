Crimson Coward. This is the unique name of a local restaurant that may not sound familiar at first, unless you’ve happened upon other locations of the Nashville hot chicken concept in California and Virginia. Now, there is a new location in Frisco, which is the first in Texas, and there are more on the way. The word ‘Crimson’ is a type of red rooster, and then there’s ‘Coward,’ because if you decide to order the “BURRRRN, Baby, Burn” flavor, you may feel like one after a few hot-but-worth-it bites.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO