Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
NBC Sports
How 'electric' Harrison already is impressing Kapler, Webb
When the Giants gathered for FanFest on Saturday, the two most popular players were Northern California natives -- Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb -- who have turned into stars not far from the fields they grew up on. If all goes according to plan for the team's top pitching prospect, another one will soon join the mix.
NBC Sports
Rapoport identifies which teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G
Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has come to an end, likely for sure this time. While it's almost certain that the nine-year veteran QB won't be entering the 2023 NFL season in the Bay, it's unclear where he'll take his talents too next. There are several teams that seem like a...
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: We need to take Russell Wilson off the high dive the whole time
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.”
NBC Sports
Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion
Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
NBC Sports
Last nine regular-season MVPs to make the Super Bowl lost, now Patrick Mahomes is up
In the 21st Century, the Super Bowl has not been a pleasant experience for winners of the regular-season Most Valuable Player award. Nine times this century the winner of the regular-season MVP has played in that season’s Super Bowl, and nine times his team lost. Now Chiefs quarterback Patrick...
NBC Sports
Five options for Celtics to consider on robust NBA buyout market
The Boston Celtics only made one minor deal ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. But that doesn't necessarily mean their roster is finalized. After reportedly acquiring big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for Justin Jackson and a pair of second-round picks, the Celtics still have an open spot on their 15-man roster. C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could look to fill that spot on the NBA's buyout market, where teams agree to "buy out" veteran players and allow them to sign low-cost contracts with new teams.
NBC Sports
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion
We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
NBC Sports
Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman
By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
NBC Sports
Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl
Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this field, having made cookies for her sons Jason and Travis since they were kids. Now NFL stars for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Jason and Travis got to enjoy Donna's homemade cookie at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday.
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts credits Jason Kelce for helping him develop as a player and leader
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had Jason Kelce snapping him the ball for every game of his NFL career, and he says that Kelce’s steady leadership has been a major part of his own success. Hurts was asked about mentors he’s had in the NFL and brought up Kelce...
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors bring GP2 back in trade with Blazers
The Warriors reportedly have brought Gary Payton II back in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Per Wojnarowski, the Warriors are sending Kevin Knox and five second-round draft picks to the Blazers. This story will be updated...
NBC Sports
George Kittle recalls the moments when Brock Purdy showed he belongs in the NFL
San Francisco tight end George Kittle says it only took a few moments for him to see that the 49ers could go far with Brock Purdy at quarterback. On PFT Live today, Kittle explained exactly what he saw from Purdy that let him know Purdy could play. “In chronological order,...
NBC Sports
Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion
Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
