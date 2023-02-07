ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How 'electric' Harrison already is impressing Kapler, Webb

When the Giants gathered for FanFest on Saturday, the two most popular players were Northern California natives -- Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb -- who have turned into stars not far from the fields they grew up on. If all goes according to plan for the team's top pitching prospect, another one will soon join the mix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Rapoport identifies which teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has come to an end, likely for sure this time. While it's almost certain that the nine-year veteran QB won't be entering the 2023 NFL season in the Bay, it's unclear where he'll take his talents too next. There are several teams that seem like a...
NBC Sports

Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion

Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Five options for Celtics to consider on robust NBA buyout market

The Boston Celtics only made one minor deal ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. But that doesn't necessarily mean their roster is finalized. After reportedly acquiring big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for Justin Jackson and a pair of second-round picks, the Celtics still have an open spot on their 15-man roster. C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could look to fill that spot on the NBA's buyout market, where teams agree to "buy out" veteran players and allow them to sign low-cost contracts with new teams.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion

We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman

By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl

Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this field, having made cookies for her sons Jason and Travis since they were kids. Now NFL stars for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Jason and Travis got to enjoy Donna's homemade cookie at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday.
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors bring GP2 back in trade with Blazers

The Warriors reportedly have brought Gary Payton II back in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, citing sources. Per Wojnarowski, the Warriors are sending Kevin Knox and five second-round draft picks to the Blazers. This story will be updated...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Poole, NBA Twitter have awesome reaction to GP2-Dubs reunion

Almost seven-and-a-half months ago, the Warriors parted ways with fan favorite Gary Payton II. But on Thursday, they made things right again when they reportedly reunited with the 30-year-old defensive star who shined in big ways for the Warriors last season and whose inspiring story stole the hearts of all of Dub Nation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy